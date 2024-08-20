Highlights Victor Wembanyama became the sixth player in NBA history to win the Rookie of the Year award unanimously.

Only elite rookies like Wembanyama quickly dominate the league with stellar performances.

Ralph Sampson, David Robinson, Blake Griffin, Damian Lillard, and Karl-Anthony Towns also achieved this honor.

The NBA 's Rookie of the Year award is one of the most prestigious and toughest awards to win in the NBA. It is given out to the player who had the best rookie season.

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs ' Victor Wembanyama became the sixth player in NBA history to win the Rookie of the Year award unanimously, the first player to do so since the 2015-16 season. There was no doubt that Wembanyama was going to win the award after his impressive rookie season, but not many expected him to receive all 99 first place votes.

While some players struggle during their rookie season, these six players did not. Instead, they took the NBA by storm and dominated during their first season in the league.

Here is a look at all six unanimous Rookie of the Year winners in NBA history.

1 Ralph Sampson – 1983-84

21.0 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.4 BPG

The first player in NBA history to win the Rookie of the Year award unanimously was Ralph Sampson. Sampson was drafted first overall by the Houston Rockets in 1983, and took the NBA by storm his rookie season.

Ralph Sampson Rookie Stats 1983-84 PPG 21.0 RPG 11.1 APG 2.0 SPG 0.9 BPG 2.4 FG% 52.3%

During his rookie season, Sampson averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He made the All-Star team as a rookie and took home the Rookie of the Year award easily.

Sampson would be an All-Star his first four seasons in the NBA before suffering multiple injuries later on in his career. He ended up playing only nine years in the NBA with four different franchises. His best years came in the five seasons that he was in Houston. He then played two seasons for both the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings before retiring in 1992 after spending one season with the Washington Bullets, now the Washington Wizards .

Sampson ended his career as a four-time All-Star and was an All-NBA selection in 1984-85. In 2012, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2 David Robinson – 1989-90

24.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.9 BPG

David Robinson was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1987 NBA Draft. Despite being drafted in 1987, Robinson did not make his NBA debut until 1989 due to his two years of service in the United States Navy.

David Robinson Rookie Stats 1989-90 PPG 24.3 RPG 12.0 APG 2.0 SPG 1.7 BPG 3.9 FG% 53.1%

During his rookie season, "The Admiral" became one of the most dominant players in the NBA at both ends of the court. He averaged 24.3 points and 12.0 rebounds, while also averaging 1.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game.

With Robinson's elite athleticism and 7-1 frame, he was able to bully his way into the paint on offense, while also being one of the NBA's best defenders. He unanimously won the Rookie of the Year award after his stellar rookie season that saw him make the All-Star team, All-NBA third team, All-Defensive second team and finish sixth in MVP voting.

Robinson went on to play 14 years in the NBA, all with the Spurs. He was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defensive selection. He was also a two-time champion, 1994-95 NBA MVP and 1991-92 Defensive Player of the Year. In 2009, Robinson was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the most underrated careers in NBA history.

3 Blake Griffin – 2010-11

22.5 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.8 APG

Despite being selected first overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2009 draft, Blake Griffin did not make his NBA debut until the 2010-11 season. This was due to suffering a broken kneecap in the final preseason game before the 2009-10 season that kept him out the entire year after undergoing surgery.

David Robinson Rookie Stats 2010-11 PPG 22.5 RPG 12.1 APG 3.8 FG% 50.6%

Griffin returned to the court in 2010-11. During his rookie year, he averaged 22.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game en route to being named an All-Star. During All-Star weekend, he also competed in the Slam Dunk Contest, which he would end up winning after putting on one of the best shows in the contest's history.

At the end of his rookie season, Griffin was named the unanimous Rookie of the Year, beating out John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins . He also finished 10th in MVP voting.

Griffin would go on to play 13 years in the NBA, most notably with the Clippers. In his 13 seasons, he was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection.

4 Damian Lillard – 2012-13

19.0 PPG, 6.5 APG, 36.8 3PT%

Damian Lillard is the only player to win the Rookie of the Year unanimously who was not selected first overall. Instead, the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Lillard with the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Damian Lillard Rookie Stats 2012-13 PPG 19.0 RPG 3.1 APG 6.5 SPG 0.9 FG% 42.9% 3PT% 36.8%

Lillard quickly became the face of the Blazers alongside LaMarcus Aldridge during his rookie season. He averaged 19.0 points and 6.5 assists per game en route to winning Rookie of the Year over Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal .

He spent 11 years in Portland, becoming one of the most clutch players of his generation. In the 2023 offseason, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, pairing up with Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Over his career, Lillard has been an eight-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. He is still looking for his first championship, but with him now in Milwaukee, the future Hall of Famer has a great shot of winning one before his career is over.

5 Karl-Anthony Towns – 2015-16

18.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 54.2 FG%

Karl-Anthony Towns was selected first overall in the 2015 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and quickly became the face of the TWolves and one of the best big men in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns Rookie Stats 2015-16 PPG 18.3 RPG 10.5 APG 2.0 BPG 1.7 FG% 54.2% 3PT% 34.1%

Towns averaged 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game during his rookie season. These stats were good enough to lead him to winning Rookie of the Year unanimously despite the loaded rookie class. He finished first in voting over Kristaps Porzingis , Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker .

Since being drafted, Towns has been a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection in nine seasons. As he enters his tenth season in the NBA, the Timberwolves look as though they are ready to compete for a championship behind him and Anthony Edwards after reaching the Western Conference Finals a year ago.

6 Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24

21.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 3.6 BPG

Although the pressure was through the roof for Victor Wembanyama during his rookie season, he was not affected by it, becoming the latest player to add his name to this list. Wembanyama was the most hyped up prospect since LeBron James before he was taken first overall by the Spurs in the 2023 draft.

Instead of letting all the hype and pressure get to him, he instead put up one of the best rookie seasons in NBA history.

Victor Wembanyama Rookie Stats 2023-24 PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 APG 3.9 SPG 1.2 BPG 3.6 FG% 46.5% 3PT% 32.5%

Even on limited minutes, Wemby still averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists during his rookie season. He also averaged 3.6 blocks per game, which led the NBA. By the season's end, he was named Rookie of the Year and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting to fellow Frenchman, Rudy Gobert .

As Wembanyama now enters his second season in the NBA after helping lead France to a silver medal in the Paris Olympics, he looks to take another step forward and return the Spurs back to their winning ways. He has already proven that he is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and if he is able to continue to develop, Wembanyama may be one of the best players the NBA has ever seen.