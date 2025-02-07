Tottenham Hotspur winter signing Mathys Tel would still like to join Manchester United in the summer if the opportunity arises, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The French attacker secured a late January switch to Spurs after a convincing call with Ange Postecoglou but reportedly remains keen on an Old Trafford move after the season.

Tottenham have a buy option to make Tel’s arrival permanent for €60m (£50m) in the summer, but his next career move appears to be entirely up to him, even if Tottenham decide to activate the clause.

Falk claims the 19-year-old has also not ruled out a return to Bayern Munich, who wanted his permanent departure in January after accepting an initial £50m bid from Spurs.

Tel Still Wants Man Utd Move

Despite joining Tottenham in January

According to Falk, Tel was ‘certainly open’ to a move to Man United in January, but the Red Devils were not prepared to meet Bayern’s demands for a short-term loan.

The Bundesliga giants reportedly wanted a €5m (£4.2m) loan fee for his Old Trafford move before accepting a deal nearly double that amount – €10m (£8.3m) – for his move to Spurs.

Tel, praised as 'unbelievable' by Florian Plettenberg, decided to leave Bayern in January after struggling for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany.

The 19-year-old amassed only 14 appearances for the Bavarians this season, scoring once in 458 minutes of action.

He made his Spurs debut in their 4-0 loss in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Thursday and impressed fans with his ‘leadership qualities’ after coming on in the second half.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tel has made 83 appearances whilst at Bayern, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.

Man United were targeting a striker signing in the January window but missed out on deals for both Tel and Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on loan despite Premier League interest.

The Red Devils are likely to address their forward options after the season and may offload two of their academy graduates to boost Ruben Amorim’s transfer budget.

Mathys Tel's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 256

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.