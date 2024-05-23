Highlights Havertz's form at Arsenal earned him a spot in Germany's Euro 2024 squad, showcasing his redemption story from Chelsea.

Kai Havertz has officially been named in Germany's 27-man provisional squad for this summer's self-hosted Euro 2024 tournament. After his form for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, it's hardly a surprise that the 24-year-old has found himself in Julian Nagelsmann's selection – with 13 goals and seven assists across 37 league games rendering him a special player reborn following a disenchanting spell at Chelsea.

Although the hosts aren't going into the tournament in the greatest shape, it could be unheralded players like Havertz who could provide the difference for a nation braving a transition period. But regardless of their current state, it would be foolish to write off the serial winners, who have a remarkable five World Cups and three European Championship titles to their name.

By including the tournaments West Germany won, they are the most successful side in Euros history. Joined by the immensely talented Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala, Havertz and co are well geared towards getting Germany back on track, but it is the latter of the three that could well be the hero this summer.

Havertz's Arsenal Form

New-age striker can link midfield and attack

In the second half of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Havertz's Arsenal chapter told the tale of redemption. Since arriving from Chelsea for £65 two summers ago, there has been a dark cloud hanging above him, with rival fans – and even football agents – closely scrutinising how he could cope in England after a failed tenure in west London. But while he made a slow start once more for the red and white of north London, there's very little doubt after two full seasons under Mikel Arteta's tutelage that the German midfielder-turned-striker has all the components to be the difference for teams looking to make the required steps to success.

Contributing to 20 goals in 37 topflight appearances in his debut season, comparisons between his Arsenal present and Chelsea past have quickly been quelled. Nowadays, with his ability to play an important role in all phases of play, he has been bracketed with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, with the pair becoming the gold standard for the transformation into a striker role that doesn't necessarily involve being the team's main goalscorer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Havertz's 13 Premier League goals is his best topflight tally since the 2018/19 season when he was at Bayer Leverkusen. His 20 total contributions were more than what he achieved in his final two seasons with Chelsea combined.

Havertz is excelling as a 'false nine'. Because of this, his role in Arteta's side is augmented. When Havertz is performing - most of the time, so are the Gunners, due to his ability to tap into his teammates' full potential. Arguably, his best performance of the season was during the 5-0 thumping of former employers Chelsea at the Emirates, with his manager telling the Independent after the game:

“He (Havertz) was unbelievable, in all departments. For a nine to score two goals the way he scored, his contribution was great."

Kai Havertz in 2023/24 Stats Arsenal Germany Games 51 7 Goals 14 2 Assists 7 1

Havertz's Euro 2024 Prospects

A hero in the making

One of Arsenal's biggest successes this season as they pushed Manchester City to the wire in a tit-for-tat Premier League title race was their decision to build a team around Havertz. Should Nagelsmann and Germany approach their tactics sheet with the same thought process, the Euro 2024 host nation could be in with a shot at glory.

The former Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid scored twice in as many games in the last international tournament when Germany crashed out of the 2022 World Cup group stages. During qualifying for Qatar, he contributed to a further five goal contributions in eight appearances which shows he has always been a top performer for his country, even when club form has evaded him. Despite filling in at left-back on occasion more recently, he also has two goals in his last four outings with the national team.

Because of the way Havertz drops deep and links play, there is further emphasis on goals coming from wingers and midfielders who arrive in the box late. As mentioned in the introduction, Wirtz, Musiala, and Sane all complement this system, while Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross could also be one to watch throughout the summer.

After a tremendous campaign, it should be almost a given that Havertz starts for Germany. However, one question that can only be answered once the team news filters through for their opener against Scotland is where he will slot in. For club and country, he has featured in midfield and as a striker.

Niclas Fullkrug and Deniz Undav, who both ply their trade in the Bundesliga, provide good competition for the number nine role. However, nobody performs in the deep-lying system function better than Havertz, and there's no reason why he can't take his club form for Arsenal to go one step closer to triumph by lifting the European Championship trophy in July.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 21/05/24).