Kai Havertz bagged the opener vs the League 1 opposition, rising highest to head home a fantastic ball in from Leandro Trossard. Bukayo Saka then doubled the lead, as Mikel Arteta's team scored from yet another set-piece, this time netting the club's first direct freekick since September 2021.

This was enough to give the Premier League team a two-goal going in at the break. Timber came off at the break due to an injury concern, and with that, the Gunners' best football had been played. Content with their lead, they sat back and defended without much drama, barring a penalty shout for a handball against Riccardo Calafiori which was turned down by VAR.

While it was a great night for Arsenal, and a fine performance from Timber, there could be cause for concern for White, who may fear losing his spot to the Dutchman.

Timber Impresses vs PSG

"Unbelievable in the first half"

Playing the 'Arsenal Stadium', Timber delivered the goods on all fronts. Up against PSG's biggest threat Bradley Barcola, he more than came out on top.

For instance, writing for football.london, journalist Kaya Kaynak handed him an 8/10 for his efforts and noted: "Bullied Barcola out of the game for much of it. So strong in the tackle and comfortable in possession. Arsenal will hope his half-time withdrawal is not injury-related."

Arteta was also full of praise, and cautious of the injury, when speaking about the right-back after the game, telling the press:

“Timber was unbelievable in the first half but he felt something muscular and he wasn’t certain. We have to manage him."

And while his early substitution meant this cameo was short, it was certainly still sweet, as proven by the stats. Indeed, Timber was completely dominant both on and off the ball.

He won two tackles, pulled off one interception, managed three out of three ground duels, and two out of three aerial duels. On top of that, he completed his one and only attempted dribble and had a passing rate of 85 per cent (17/20). Not bad for 45 minutes of action.

Timber vs PSG Minutes 45 Touches 33 Ground duels 3/3 Aerial duels 2/3 Tackles 2 Interceptions 1 Passing 85% (17/20) Dribbles 1/1

Timber's Form Bad News for Ben White

Reminiscent of Aaron Ramsdale situation

The only person who might not be so pleased with the display is fellow fullback White. The Englishman missed this game through injury and hasn't started the last two Premier League games for the same reason.

In his absence, Timber has stepped up and people have quickly taken notice of his qualities. In the player ratings for The Sun, senior journalist Jordan Davies was also blown away. He gave the defender an 8/10 score for his efforts vs PSG and wrote:

"Just how on earth does Ben White get back in this side at right back? Another immaculate display from a man who seemingly has it all in defence and attack."

It would be foolish to completely write off White. After all, this is more about just how good Timber has been, as opposed to anything wrong the injured man has done. What's more, the defender has been a loyal servant for Arteta, often playing through fitness issues as the Gunners have not had an able deputy for some time. But now that has changed and Arteta will soon have two brilliant options to choose from at right-back.

The situation is not entirely dissimilar to when David Raya arrived to challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the goalkeeper's jersey. The Englishman has just been nominated for the 2023 Yashin Award and it looked as though he would share minutes with the Spaniard.

However, it soon became clear who was number one, with Ramsdale playing just twice in the Premier League – both against Brentford as Raya could not be selected vs his parent club – after the new man made his debut for the Gunners vs Everton in November 2023.

The good news for White is that, unlike with goalkeepers, there are more opportunities for him to get minutes off the bench. The versatility of both men also means that he can either provide cover at centre-back or step in at right-back if Timber has to move to the left side of the defence as he has done so already at times this season.

Even so, Ramsdale's situation must be a cautionary tale for the 26-year-old. The shot-stopper went from an undroppable star, to a bench warmer, and then was sold to Southampton in less than 12 months. If White – currently on £150kp/w wages – doesn't want to become a Ramsdale 2.0, he will have to be at his best whenever called upon from now on.

