Everton are expected to extend midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract until 2027, with David Moyes particularly keen to keep the 32-year-old at Goodison Park, according to AfricaFoot.

The Mali international has been impressive for the Toffees in recent games and could soon be rewarded with a new deal, as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to AfricaFoot, Doucoure has no shortage of suitors in the Saudi Pro League ahead of his contract expiry in June, but he is expected to prolong his five-year stay on Merseyside.

The 32-year-old joined Everton from Watford in 2020 and has made 156 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists.

Everton Keen to Keep Doucoure

Working on extension until 2027

According to AfricaFoot, Doucoure has attracted interest from several top Saudi clubs, with Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq all named among his potential suitors.

However, the Mali international is expected to renew at Goodison Park amid his impressive form under David Moyes.

The 32-year-old, praised as ‘unbelievable’ by Ronny Goodlass, has played a huge role in Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting once while operating in a more advanced midfield role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Doucoure went nearly nine months without a Premier League goal before netting against Leicester in February.

Everton have several players out of contract this summer, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman and Asmir Begovic.

They also hold options to make the loan deals of Carlos Alcaraz, Jesper Lindstrom and Armando Broja permanent, while Jack Harrison and Orel Mangala are set to depart when their temporary stays at Goodison Park end.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,860

