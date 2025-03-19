Leeds United could be set to wave goodbye to one of their most prominent stars in the coming summer transfer window, according to reports - with Dominican Republic left-back Junior Firpo thought to be 'increasingly likely' to leave the Whites once his contract runs out in June.

Firpo has been a key part of Daniel Farke's side this season, making 25 Championship appearances for the club this season as they chase a spot in the Premier League at the second time of asking. But regardless of whether they are successful in their promotion push, it appears that Firpo will be on his way out of the club at the end of the campaign with interest from Spain taking a hold.

Report: Leeds United Star Firpo 'Increasingly Certain' to Leave

The left-back has interest from across Europe

The report by TEAMtalk states that Firpo looks 'increasingly certain' to depart Leeds this summer, with the player having changed agents recently - and three clubs are in talks over a free transfer at the end of the season.

Junior Firpo's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =14th Assists 9 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.2 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.22 1st

Firpo moved to West Yorkshire in 2021 from Barcelona on a £13million deal, joining forces with Marcelo Bielsa - and with 115 appearances under his belt, he's become a star player for the club in recent times, being called 'unbelievable'.

Although he struggled in the Premier League, Firpo has become a force of nature for the Whites in the Championship, noticed recently by scoring against Sheffield United in a promotion six-pointer towards the end of February - and Leeds would certainly miss his goal contributions if he were to depart, having claimed three goals and nine assists this season.

His contract is set to run out in the coming months, and talks over an extension haven't progressed, meaning that Firpo is now expected to leave Leeds as a free agent. TEAMtalk sources have stated that it is 'increasingly unlikely' that he will still be at Elland Road next season, with his agents looking at the 'best possible option' for his future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Junior Firpo made 41 appearances for Barcelona before his move to Leeds, scoring two goals.

Former club Real Betis are one side who have registered an interest in taking him from Elland Road, where he made 43 appearances for the Verdiblancos. And, although they aren't in advanced talks just yet, Firpo will take his time to evaluate his options, with a La Liga return appearing to be the most likely scenario.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-03-25.

