Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez will likely start the Reds' next three fixtures with Diogo Jota out, and the Uruguayan must impress in these games in order to avoid being sold in the summer.

Nunez has endured a mixed time at Anfield since arriving in 2022, praised for the relentless threat he offers, but lamented for his poor finishing. As a result of this inconsistency, he's fallen in the pecking order under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman favouring Jota over him thus far this season.

However, the Portuguese forward has been out since late October, which has given Nunez a run of games to impress Slot. Despite scoring in the 2-0 win against Aston Villa last time out, the erratic number nine hasn't proven himself yet, and thus has to produce in the next few games, prior to Jota's return from injury.

Nunez must impress in the next three games

Jota will be back in early December

Since signing from Benfica for £85 million in the summer of 2022, Nunez has divided opinion on Merseyside. The Uruguay international has demonstrated his incredible athleticism and movement, which causes opposition defences problems on a consistent basis, and has prompted Alan Shearer to describe him as 'unbelievable'.

On the flip side, Nunez hasn't showcased his capacity to score the volume of goals that his excessive price tag demands. Netting 36 times in 110 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, the pressue is on him to start finding the back of the net more frequently.

According to Premier Injuries, Jota is expected to return to action, following his chest injury, on December 4th. This means Nunez will likely be named in Slot's starting line-up for games against Southampton, Real Madrid and Manchester City this week.

This run could be the last chance saloon for the 25-year-old to stake a claim to start over Jota more regularly. He cannot afford to produce three wasteful performances in a row, at such a pivotal time in the season, or he could face falling out of favour at Anfield.

If Slot doesn't see what he wants from the former Benfica man in the next few matches, he may even look to sanction Nunez' departure in an upcoming transfer window, with GMS sources revealing back in October that Barcelona are interested in signing him.

Nunez' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 8 Minutes Played 427 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32 Expected Assists Per 90 0.04

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/11/2024