Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is back in the squad for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday night, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils travel to south London for the clash as they look to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season, following a 3-0 win over Southampton last weekend before a 7-0 thrashing of League One outfit Barnsley at Old Trafford in midweek.

Manager Erik Ten Hag returns to the location of a horror 4-0 thumping last season but has been handed a major boost with some early team news ahead of the game with his £72million striker fit enough to be in the matchday squad for the first time this season following a hamstring injury.

Hojlund Returns From Hamstring Injury

Denmark international set to be on the bench

It was revealed earlier this week that the Denmark international had returned to first-team training for the first time since going off with a hamstring injury in pre-season against Arsenal, a game in which he also scored in his first appearance of the summer.

Since then he has been unavailable for every Premier League and EFL Cup game with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee being fielded as striker options in his absence, and turning in some solid performances.

But after defeats to Brighton and Liverpool already this season, Ten Hag will be delighted to have his number nine available for the first time this season with the Manchester Evening News reporting that he is set to be named on the substitutes bench for the clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Hojlund joined the club from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £72million last summer, and despite a tough start to his career at Old Trafford he ended the season as the club's top scorer in all competitions with 16 goals.

He has since been handed the number nine shirt in a show of faith, and will be hoping to get back into the team as soon as possible to continue his development and stake his claim as the first-choice striker among a talented pool of attacking options at Ten Hag's disposal.

Hojlund's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 10 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 1.58 Key Passes Per 90 1.17 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.75

Related Man Utd Make Contact for 'One of the Best Coaches in the World' Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Massimiliano Allegri should they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Italian sounded out about potentially replacing Ten Hag

While performances on the pitch in recent games have improved, there are still major question marks about the future of Ten Hag in the dugout.

The Dutch coach was handed a new one-year extension in the summer by INEOS, but the club were keen on a host of other managers before they made their final decision to stick with the former Ajax man.

Now with speculation rife about his future, reports have emerged from Italy that the club have been in contact with former Juventus boss Max Allegri about whether he would be open to moving to Old Trafford should Ten Hag end up leaving the club. No official talks have been held and no deals agreed, but Allegri would be open to the opportunity and it seems as if it is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming months.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/9/2024.