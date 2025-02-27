Manchester United have a strong interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but a potential summer swap deal remains complicated, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Red Devils are reportedly targeting a new centre-forward for Ruben Amorim in the upcoming transfer window and have identified Osimhen as a possible option, with his contract set to enter its final 12 months.

However, while Napoli hold an interest in both Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, any potential swap deal between the two clubs is considered difficult at this stage.

Instead, the Serie A side are looking to sign Hojlund in a cash-only deal if United are willing to take a financial hit on the Denmark international.

Man United Keen on Victor Osimhen

For the summer transfer window

According to Crook, Hojlund’s position at Old Trafford is looking ‘increasingly vulnerable’ ahead of the transfer window, with Amorim far from convinced by the 22-year-old after four months in charge.

The Dane, praised as 'unbelievable' by Ruben Selles, has now gone 17 games without a goal, but he still has admirers in Italy, with Napoli among those monitoring his situation.

However, the Serie A leaders would only be willing to pay ‘a fraction’ of the £72m United spent on Hojlund in 2023, while any swap deal involving Osimhen remains ‘complicated’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen has scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

The Nigeria international is unlikely to have a future with Napoli and is expected to leave permanently in the summer with a year remaining on his contract.

Osimhen was linked with a move to the Premier League in January, but no English side showed concrete interest in a mid-season deal for the 26-year-old.

According to Fabrizio Romano, any interested club would have to meet Osimhen’s salary demands this summer, which stand at nearly €12m net per season.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25) Games 26 Goals 20 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 100 Minutes played 2,006

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.