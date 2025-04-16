Southampton could see Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl become their boss in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the Owls gaffer thought to be 'pushing hard' for a move to the south coast club after a two-year stint at Hillsborough.

Southampton have suffered a season of nightmares in the Premier League, recording just two wins and four draws from 32 games, making their mark as the earliest ever side to be relegated in competition history with seven games remaining. Attention, however, has turned to next season - with Rohl thought to be pushing for a move.

Report: Danny Rohl 'Pushing Hard' for Southampton Job

The Sheffield Wednesday boss could be in the upper echelons of the table if he moves

The report by EFL Analysis states that Rohl, as has been 'suspected for a long time', is wanted by Southampton - and the Wednesday boss is 'pushing hard' to land the job as he becomes the leading candidate for the Saints.

Sheffield Wednesday's Championship statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 =12th Losses 17 =13th Shots Taken Per Game 12.6 8th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.2 =8th xG 60.68 6th

Rohl had previously been a Southampton employee, acting as Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant during the Austrian's time on the south coast, and he's known to the club, which could give him standing going forward.

The publication has also previously stated that Leicester City are in pursuit of his signature, though with Southampton having parted ways with Ivan Juric earlier this month, their managerial post being vacant could put them further ahead in the race.

Rohl has done a magnificent job in South Yorkshire, having taken Wednesday from bottom of the table to promotion safety with just three games remaining in the Championship campaign last time out - and with more to spend this time around, they currently sit 14th in the second-tier table, even having gone eighth in mid-February with a 1-0 win over Swansea City, which led to Josh Windass calling him 'unbelievable'.

It's no surprise why Southampton want him, with a superb brand of attacking football, and given that the Saints will be one of the favourites to come up again next season, Rohl would be an ideal candidate to bring the south coast club back to their best.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Rohl has won 33 of his 85 games in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton could still become the worst side in Premier League history if they lose all of their remaining six games, where they would break Derby County's unwanted 11-point record by sitting on the 10 they currently possess.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-04-25.