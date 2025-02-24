Rangers could look to complete a shock managerial move for former player Derek McInnes amid Philippe Clement's sacking - with the Kilmarnock boss 'open to discussions' around a return to Ibrox after the Belgian was let go on Sunday evening.

A loss to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership proved to be the final straw for Rangers chiefs, with the club sitting 13 points behind rivals Celtic in the league table - and having been dumped out of the Scottish Cup by minnows Queen's Park, the former Club Brugge man can have no excuses. But it's seen McInnes linked with a move to Ibrox - and reports have stated that he would be open to a switch.

Report: Derek McInnes 'Open' to Rangers Discussions

The manager would jump at the chance to move from Kilmarnock

The report by Ibrox News states that McInnes would be open to discussions surrounding the Rangers vacancy after a 25-year hiatus from the club, who he played for from 1995 to 2000.

McInnes impressed at St Johnstone in his managerial bow, and although a move to Bristol City didn't quite work out, the Scot made his name at Aberdeen - where he spent close to eight years at the Pittodrie helm, winning an impressive 202 games from just 378 outings in the Granite City. His transfer approach has also led to him being called 'exceptional' by Elgin City boss Allan Hale earlier this month.

Derek McInnes's Premier League statistics - managerial record by club Club Games managed Wins Draws Losses St Johnstone 87 23 22 31 Aberdeen 295 157 60 78 Kilmarnock 104 34 28 42

He's since taken over Kilmarnock and regularly takes scalps against the Old Firm, beating Celtic twice and knocking Rangers off their perch since his move to Ayrshire - and that 15-year experience of managing in Scottish football could be of huge benefit to the Light Blues.

Although his Kilmarnock side haven't had their best campaign, former West Brom midfielder McInnes remains 'confident' that he is the right man for the job, and that he could succeed in Glasgow after a year of mediocrity under the Belgian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Derek McInnes has won 57 of his 149 games in charge of Kilmarnock.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday morning, Rangers legend Ally McCoist name-dropped McInnes into the hat for the role, stating that there aren't any glaringly obvious candidates and that his impressions in Scottish football could land him the job. He said:

“Derek McInnes would come into the equation. He is a fine manager at Kilmarnock, knows the league, players and club. ”There are one or two options. But I don’t think there are any glaringly obvious candidates right now either.”

