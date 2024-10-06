Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd believes Tyler Dibling won't be at Southampton for very long after another good performance in the defeat to Arsenal.

18-year-old starlet Dibling has recently emerged as one of the youth stars of the Premier League, and he delivered another promising performance at the Emirates against Arsenal this weekend.

The Southampton winger has impressed with his threat from wide areas, and despite his young age, he has constructed a series of strong performances in the English top division. Dibling's talent is undeniable and there is a sense that a move away from the St Mary's stadium is inevitable, and may arrive sooner than later, with several top clubs lining up for his signature.

Southampton Star Dibling Dubbed 'Unbelievable'

A transfer up the ranks is looking inevitable

Dibling's youth progression largely came through Southampton, albeit with a short one-year term with Chelsea in between, and it was with the Saints in 2022 where he netted a viral hat-trick of near-identical goals. It wasn't long before the Exeter-born man announced himself in senior football as well, and in 2023, Dibling made a cameo appearance in the EFL Cup.

Largely left on the bench for most of Southampton's EFL Championship fixtures last season, Dibling quickly transitioned into a regular starter after his side's promotion to the Premier League, making his first top-flight start against Manchester United. Since then, the 18-year-old has registered four consecutive starts, most recently against Arsenal, and this performance earned great plaudits from the Scottish football icon, Kris Boyd.

"It's unbelievable. 18-years-old. I would imagine some of the big ones will be keeping tabs. "I don't think he'll be at Southampton for very long, that's for sure."

Tyler Dibling's 2024/25 Premier League Statistics - Squad Ranking Metric Output Ranking Games 6 =1st Minutes 281 10th Progressive Carries 15 2nd Shots on target 3 =1st Key passes 6 3rd Successful take-ons 10 1st

Among the plethora of clubs potentially keeping tabs on Dibling, Manchester United and Newcastle have been named among those with a keen interest. The former's transfer chief, Dan Ashworth is particularly keen on bringing Dibling to Old Trafford, and he has reportedly had him on his shortlist for years. Notwithstanding the interest, journalist, Ben Jacobs, insisted that Southampton were "confident" in their player's "commitment" to the club. However, if the side's performances are to remain as they are now, Dibling may see his future better spent in pastures new.

Southampton Must Stop Relying on Tyler Dibling

The Saints are yet to register a single victory this season

As impressive as Dibling has been so far, the Saints still remain in the relegation zone, and are yet to register a single win in seven games following their return to the Premier League. Russel Martin faces the tough task of navigating a dreary Southampton side to safety, and the former Swansea boss has raised concerns over his team's over-reliance on it's 18-year-old gem.

"Tyler [Dibling] had some really good moments driving through the middle of the pitch, and then it didn't quite come to anything because he got caught up or whatever." "So if we're pinning all of our hopes on an 18-year-old playing wide-right, then we have bigger issues than I thought."

Supporters thought they may have been on the cusp of their first three-point haul after Jayson Archer struck first against Arsenal in the 55th minute. However, the Gunners turned the game around with ease, and Southampton saw another opportunity squandered. Next up on the schedule is fellow-promoted side, Leicester City, however, and Martin will be hoping to see his men take this chance better.

