Tottenham Hotspur will once again have to do without Micky Van de Ven in their starting lineup this weekend, according to reports - with the club eager to ease him back into action instead of risking a sudden aggravation of injury for the third time this season.

The report from the Daily Mail states that Van de Ven is expected to miss Sunday's clash with Manchester United, amid ongoing concerns over his hamstring issues. Van de Ven was ruled out with injury at the end of October after limping off in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the League Cup, and despite returning to action when Chelsea came to north London back in early December, he featured for half of their Europa League clash against Elfsborg at the end of January to signal his return.

However, in a bid to ease him back into first-team action to avoid any further injury woes, Tottenham have decided not to rush their Dutch defender back against the Red Devils, despite it being a huge game in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Van de Ven has been a key part of Tottenham's plans under Ange Postecoglou, and he has been sorely missed this season with the club, at times, lingering near the relegation zone - which has led to him being called 'unbelievable' by former Spurs man Jamie O'Hara.

The 2023 summer signing has only featured in 41 games for Tottenham, but he's scored three goals and recorded two assists for the club in that time - helping the north London side to finish fifth in the Premier League last season, securing European football in the process.

Postecoglou has previously spoken about 'managing his minutes', having been left out of the side that beat Brentford just days after the Elfsborg game, with both player and club opting for a cautious approach to his return having featured in just two games in the past three months.

However, in positive news, Brennan Johnson, Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert are all seen as 'possible' returners for the game against Ruben Amorim's men, who have struggled themselves this season and sit just two points clear of Tottenham in the Premier League table.