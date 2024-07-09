Highlights George Blanda, who played a record 26 seasons of professional football, threw 42 interceptions for the Houston Oilers in 1962.

Brett Favre started 297 consecutive regular-season games and 321 consecutive games overall from 1992 to 2010.

O.J. Simpson averaged a ridiculous 143.1 rushing yards per game for the Buffalo Bills in 1973.

In theory, every NFL record is breakable. If it weren’t possible to reach a certain mark, then it wouldn’t have been said in the first place. With that said, not all are created equally. Some records only hold up for a couple of years, if that, while others remain the gold standard for decades.

As the league continues to change, so do the expectations of its players. Because of this, certain feats are unlikely to be seen again, or at least for the foreseeable future.

For now, these are 10 NFL records that will seemingly never be broken.

1 George Blanda’s 42 Interceptions

Blanda holds multiple unbreakable records

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

George Blanda was an anomaly in more ways than one. He was one of the more confident passers of his time, which acted as a double-edged sword. In 1962, Blanda threw 42 interceptions for the Houston Oilers, a record that has held up in the years since.

And for those wondering, yes, AFL records count as NFL records. If one wanted to get truly technical, Vinny Testaverde threw the most picks in an NFL season, tossing 35 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1988. But even that mark won't be touched. Back to Blanda, though.

The main reason this mark isn’t breakable is that Blanda played at a time when interceptions weren’t highly scrutinized. He still managed to make the AFL All-Star Game and was also named a Second-Team All-AFL selection, as he threw for 2,810 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Quarterback play has evolved to where large quantities of turnovers are back-breakers and irredeemable. No QB in the league today would ever have a long enough leash to throw so many interceptions.

2 Jim Hardy’s Eight Interceptions in One Game

Hardy threw eight passes to the wrong team in 1950

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Throwing more than a few interceptions in a game is a rarity. Once a quarterback throws four or more, there is a strong possibility of the player being benched or the offense eschewing passing for the remainder of the game.

In 1950, Chicago Cardinals quarterback Jim Hardy threw eight interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. If a quarterback were somehow bad enough to turn the ball over eight times in a given game (he actually had 10 that day, as he also lost two fumbles), it’s almost unthinkable that his coaches would allow him to stay on the field long enough to do so.

3 Stephen Gostkowski’s 523 Straight Extra Points

Gostkowski was automatic on extra points before they were moved

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to do anything 523 times in a row without failure, but that’s what Stephen Gostkowski did as the New England Patriots placekicker. From 2006 to 2016, including both the regular season and postseason, Gostkowski made 523 consecutive extra-point tries.

Of course, it takes a great amount of skill and precision to make 523 consecutive kicks, regardless of length; however, the biggest factor in preserving Gostkowski’s streak is the league’s decision to move extra points from the 2-yard line to the 15 ahead.

The once 20-yard chip shots became 33-yard attempts, and misfires were suddenly far more common. It’s no coincidence that Gostkowski’s streak ended shortly after this change was implemented back in 2015.

Breaking this record would essentially require a kicker to make 524 consecutive 33-yard field goals. Even for the absolute best in the world, this is close to impossible.

4 Brett Favre’s Iron Man Streak

Favre played through numerous injuries during his streak

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL hasn’t quite reached the NBA in terms of load management and body preservation during the regular season, but teams are far more willing to sit star players than they were in previous generations.

Whether it’s providing them rest once a playoff berth has been secured or choosing to give a dinged-up player a week off, the "Iron Man" player has become a bit of a dying breed.

For this reason, Brett Favre’s 297 consecutive regular-season starts from 1992 to 2010 (321 overall if you include the postseason), the most of any offensive or defensive player, appears built to last.

It would take over 17 consecutive seasons with no injuries to even be a possibility and would require an organization to play its starters regardless of record.

5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 Straight Losses

The Buccaneers have the longest losing streak of the Super Bowl era

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

It may be hard to tell at times, but the NFL is as competitive as ever. While there is an obvious disparity between the best and worst teams, the old adage that any team can win on any given Sunday still rings true. Even the best teams lose at least a couple of games a year, and the worst teams manage to steal one or two.

There were only two teams to go winless in the 16-game era, and there has yet to be a 0-17 squad. There are enough opportunities over the course of 26 professional contests that it’s hard to imagine a team ever doing worse than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did from 1976 to 1977.

The Bucs went 0-14 in their inaugural campaign in '76 and then lost the first dozen of the '77 season.

6 Emmitt Smith’s 18,355 Career Rushing Yards

Smith holds most of the NFL’s total rushing records

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith passed Walter Payton for the most rushing yards of all time in October 2002, fans began speculating over who would be the league’s next rushing king.

More than two decades later, those conversations are almost nonexistent. Most offenses prefer to play through their quarterback and running backs are seeing shorter and shorter primes.

Derrick Henry is the closest of any active player with 9,502 rushing yards, which is barely half of Smith’s career total of 18,355. Barring a drastic change in philosophy, it will be hard for any back to even come within striking distance of the three-time Super Bowl winner.

7 The Chicago Bears’ 73-Point Victory

The Bears won the 1940 NFL championship by 73 points

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears famously dispatched the team now known as the Washington Commanders 73-0 in the 1940 NFL Championship Game, which is, to this day, the largest margin of victory for a single game, let alone one contested for a championship. Once again, the modern NFL is just too competitive to allow a 73-point victory.

Even when games get lopsided, the losing team is generally able to generate a couple of garbage-time touchdowns to cut the deficit. It’s been over 80 years, and no team has even matched the Bears’ point total, so finding a team that not only does that but can also preserve a shutout feels unlikely.

8 O.J. Simpson’s 143.1 Rushing Yards Per Game

Simpson was unstoppable in 1973

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

As previously stated, teams don’t run the ball as frequently, making most rushing records difficult to break. Another example is O.J. Simpson’s 143.1 yards per game in 1973 with the Buffalo Bills.

Surpassing 2,000 rushing yards in a 14-game season was utter absurdity and something only Simpson was capable of pulling off.

While there is much to be said about Simpson as a person, his on-field talent was undeniable. Keeping a 143.1 per game average for a full season today would add up to around 2,433 yards, which nobody is coming close to hitting.

9 Tom Brady’s Seven Super Bowl Victories

Brady won at a historic rate

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Whether with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady was a winner in every sense of the word. His unquenchable thirst for winning and his dedication to the game made for a long and successful career. Brady ultimately reached 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them.

For comparison, no individual franchise has more than six Super Bowl victories. As great as Brady was, he also had head coach Bill Belichick command the defense for his six titles with the Pats. So, it will take so much more than just a great player to win eight or more. They will need to have exemplary coaching and teammates in addition to great health.

In all honestly, this feels like Bill Russell’s 11 NBA championships, a standard that players for generations will chase. It may be technically possible, but it just requires so many different variables to fall into place to be viewed as doable.

10 George Blanda’s 26-Season Career

Blanda enjoyed a long and successful career

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

The average NFL career is estimated to be a little over three seasons. While the more skilled and durable players last longer, there are limitations to what the human body can do. The wear and tear of a 17-game NFL season eventually takes its toll on athletes and forces them out of the game.

Those who play less physically demanding positions such as quarterback or kicker often enjoy longer playing careers, but George Blanda took the term longevity to a new level. Between his time with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Colts, Houston Oilers, and Oakland Raiders, Blanda played 26 seasons of professional football.

For reference, had Tom Brady never retired, he still would have needed to play through the 2026 season to surpass Blanda. It’s hard to see anyone coming close to this mark in the foreseeable future.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.