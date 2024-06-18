Highlights Monday Night Raw was action packed on the 17th of June, with Seth Rollins returning, Drew McIntyre 'quitting' WWE, and Uncle Howdy making his long-awaited debut.

Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, ended the show and he wasn't alone, as he brought some Firefly Funhouse friends along with him.

WWE fans broke the internet with their reaction to the debut, with everyone taking a moment to remember the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Having just returned from Glasgow, coming off the back of a highly successful show in Clash at the Castle, WWE seem keen to keep up all the momentum they have, with another exciting edition of Monday Night Raw providing the WWE Universe with one of the show's more memorable debuts.

With Clash at the Castle in the books, all eyes are on the next WWE PLE, Money in the Bank. Seemingly trying to have everyone available ahead of this show, Raw held host to the return of Seth Rollins, who hadn't been since losing his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Setting up an exciting feud between Rollins and current World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, it was a hot start to WWE's flagship show. A start which continued with Otis finally turning on Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre quitting, and qualifying matches for Money in the Bank, yet despite all these normally show-stealing moments, it was the debut of a new group that has had everyone talking.

Uncle Howdy & Friends Make Raw Debut

After months of QR Codes and teases in every way possible, be it online or on TV, the group born from the death of Bray Wyatt debuted. Uncle Howdy was already known to the WWE Universe, but needing to find a way to fit into WWE TV post-Wyatt, as well as celebrating the legacy of the legend, it meant it took a long time before fans saw him again.

Now, armed with four Superstars, Uncle Howdy, known to be Bo Dallas, the real life brother of Bray Wyatt, took the main event spot of Monday Night Raw to declare "We're Here." In a segment that started off with the old sounds of The Fiend's entrance, it was Nikki Cross who appeared first before Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy all made themselves known, each one of them donning a unique outfit.

The Stable Remembers Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper

Each representing a character from Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, it is Cross who can appear to be Sister Abigail, Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, Gacy as Huskus the Pig, and Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard. It is a nice touch to ensure the work spawned in the creative mind of Bray Wyatt will still be remembered and used.

For Joe Gacy, this will mark his official debut on the main roster, having most recently been on NXT. This group also sees the return of former Wyatt Family stablemate, Rowan, who was a walking Easter egg. From the glove he had on which had "Bray" written on it, to the hammer he was holding, commemorating his time with Luke Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers, it is a group steeped in references, homage, and legacy.

It is a segment that has been widely praised online for its production, with the reveal of each member being just as spooky and impressive as the last. The name of the stable has yet to be revealed, but with such a unique cliffhanger to Raw, fans won't miss the chance to tune into next week's show to find out more about these five unique characters.