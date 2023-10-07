Highlights Draft position doesn't always determine success - Murray, Gobert, Siakam, Antetokounmpo, and Jokić all prove that talent can shine through regardless of draft position.

Defensive prowess is a key attribute - Gobert and Antetokounmpo have established themselves as dominant defensive players, earning multiple accolades for their skills on that end of the floor.

European players are making their mark - Antetokounmpo and Jokić are among the greatest European players in NBA history, showcasing a blend of athleticism, skill, and a winning mentality.

In the high-stakes gamble that is the NBA Draft, securing a top pick is often seen as hitting the jackpot. However, a high draft pick, even a number one overall, doesn't always equate to snagging a franchise player. The promise of potential can sometimes overshadow the essence of talent, diligence, and the right fit. As history has shown, good scouting, a dash of luck, and a conducive environment often unearth gems, players drafted after the lottery, yet carving a niche and often outperforming their higher-drafted counterparts.

In the last decade, the NBA has witnessed a slew of draft steals - players selected outside the lottery (the first 14 picks) that have nonetheless emerged as cornerstones for their respective franchises. Among these underestimated or under scouted talents, only one had the distinction of being picked in the second round.

5 Dejounte Murray

Drafted 29th overall in 2016 by the San Antonio Spurs, Dejounte Murray, out of the University of Washington, has proven to be a potent force in the league. His accolades include a selection to the All-Star team and an All-Defensive Team membership, showcasing his balanced prowess on both ends of the floor.

Murray had a particularly stellar season with the Spurs, where he averaged 21 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals per game, leading the league in steals. This season spotlighted his capability as a dynamic guard who could contribute significantly in scoring, playmaking, and on the defensive end.

Now a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Murray continues to be recognized as one of the best young guards in the league, displaying a promising trajectory that keeps fans and analysts alike eager for what's to come.

Dejounte Murray Career Statistics Points 14.0 Assists 5.0 Rebounds 5.9 Steals 1.4 Blocks 0.3

4 Rudy Gobert

Hailing from France, Rudy Gobert was picked 27th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft after playing with Cholet in the top French league, the same league that recently showcased No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. His NBA journey has been nothing short of exemplary, especially on the defensive end. Gobert has clinched the coveted Defensive Player of the Year title three times, showcasing his innate ability to guard the rim and deter opponents.

Besides his defensive accolades, he has been named to the All-NBA Team four times, further amplifying his well-rounded skill set on the court. Additionally, his selection to the All-Star team on three occasions reflects not only his individual brilliance but also the respect he commands in the league. Gobert is seen as one of the best defensive players in the last decade, and continues to excel on that end.

Rudy Gobert Career Statistics Points 12.5 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 11.6 Steals 0.7 Blocks 2.1

3 Pascal Siakam

Drafted 27th by the Toronto Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft, Pascal Siakam's journey began in the G-League, a stepping stone that quickly led him to a significant role with the Raptors. His career saw a significant uptick as he morphed into an essential player, showcasing a blend of scoring, rebounding, and defensive prowess. Siakam's commendable achievements include two All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Team selections, clear indicators of his standing in the league.

In 2019, his contributions were central to the Raptors' fairy tale run to clinch the NBA Championship, a milestone that cemented his status as a key player. Further accolades came his way with the Most Improved Player award, underlining his rapid development and growing influence on the court. Siakam's emergence as a reliable and dynamic player has been crucial for the Raptors, especially in high-stakes situations, making him one of the notable draft selections of 2016.

Pascal Siakam Career Statistics Points 17.0 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 6.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.7

2 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, picked 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, has etched his name among the NBA elite with a resume that resonates across the league. His accolades are a testament to his all-encompassing skill set and relentless pursuit of excellence, boasting titles such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, NBA Champion, Finals MVP, and a seven-time All-Star. The Most Improved Player award early in his career was a precursor to the dominant force he would become in the subsequent years.

Being a pivotal figure for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis has played a central role in propelling the team to the pinnacle of success, notably clinching the NBA Championship in 2021 where he also bagged the Finals MVP award. His ascendancy in the league has also placed him among the greatest European players of all time, showcasing a blend of athleticism, skill, and a winning mentality that few can match.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Career Statistics Points 22.6 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 11.8 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.3

1 Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokić was picked 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, making him the only player on this list drafted in the second round. His career is decorated with two MVP titles, five All-Star selections, a Finals MVP award, and an NBA Championship. Despite being a 7-foot center, Jokić is known for his guard-like skills, which have helped redefine the role of a big man in modern basketball.

He recently led his team to an NBA championship, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level. His skill set and high basketball IQ have led many to consider him the best player in the NBA today, a remarkable acknowledgment considering his second-round draft status. Jokić's journey from a late draft pick to NBA stardom is a clear example of how talent can shine through, regardless of when a player is selected in the draft.

Nikola Jokić Career Statistics Points 20.2 Assists 6.6 Rebounds 10.5 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.7

