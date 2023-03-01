French football is a mess right now and the women's national team is in disarray

It's no secret that French football is regularly subject to controversy, yet the latest saga concerning the women's national team is still profoundly shocking.

Last Friday, French icon Wendie Renard, who captains both Lyon and the national side, announced she would not play at this summer's World Cup – sending shockwaves across the football world.

But while many were flabbergasted to hear the news, those who have followed France's women for some time were fully aware that this was the culmination of years of discontent.

Indeed, Renard's announcement was soon followed by similar statements from teammates Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani – all three highlighting their inability to support the current system and head coach Corinne Diacre.

Yet, just as Diacre appeared on the precipice of quitting her job, French Football Federation president Noel le Graet resigned, after a damning report into the organisation and accusations of sexual harassment.

The 81-year-old stood down in January, and a report concluded that he no longer has the "legitimacy" to run the FFF.

"Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football," a statement read.

With Le Graet gone, however, there is no longer an individual with the power to get rid of Diacre – leaving the organisation in a truly precarious position.

What happens next? Well, that's anyone's guess.

Why have French players turned against Diacre?

When Diacre took over as French boss in late 2017, she arrived with an eye-catching CV.

A former international player, who played 121 times for France between 1993-2005, the ex-defender retired in 2007 and later went on to coach Clermont – becoming the first woman to take charge of a professional men's side.

One of her first big decisions as French manager came just months into the job, when she chose to strip Renard, a four-time Champions League winner at that point, of the captaincy.

It was hardly the way to endear herself to the French players and more quarrels soon followed.

Eugenie Le Sommer, one of the most decorated players in women's football history, was publicly criticised for her performances at the 2019 World Cup by Diacre and has not been selected since April 2021.

Legendary goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi has also stepped back from the national team and described winning a title with Diacre as "impossible."

Now, as reported by The Athletic, Renard, Katoto and Diani's disillusionment stems from what they've branded as poor tactics, poor planning, poor decision-making, and thus poor overall management.

In this way, it's no surprise that France's showings in major tournaments have been sub-par since Diacre's appointment.

And despite a disappointing Euro 2022, where reaching the semi-finals no doubt flattered to deceive, Diacre's contract was extended by Le Graet until 2024.

Led by Renard, the players have, therefore, taken matters into their own hands and decided enough is enough.

Spain and Canada's similar problems

National team discontent is not an issue limited solely to France at present, with both Spain and Canada also in a period of turmoil.

In the case of Spain, a number of high-profile figures, including Mapi Leon, Aitana Bonmati and Ona Batlle signed a letter voicing their dissatisfaction with current boss Jorge Vilda.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's response to this was not to back the players, but rather to release a statement declaring their support for Vilda and banishing those who had criticised the manager unless they apologised.

Meanwhile, the Canadian national team revealed their intentions to strike due to Canada Soccer's unfair treatment.

Though the strike was called off the day before the She Believes Cup began, there were public stances of solidarity before each match, including their fixture against the USA – themselves famous for battling their own federation.

US icon Megan Rapinoe is also one of many to publicly back Renard's announcement, along with Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg, who previously quit playing international football for similar reasons.

What happens next?

The current working group will decide on Diacre's future in the coming days and confirm their judgement to interim president Philippe Diallo at the next meeting on March 9th.

If Diacre stays, then France face the prospect of playing the biggest Women's World Cup ever without many of their most talented players.

Given such a possibility could also be the case with Spain and Canada, this summer's major tournament may be without the likes of Renard, Bonmati, Buchanan and Christine Sinclair, to name just a few.

But if France do part ways with Diacre, then this may create a ripple effect. Other nations, seeing the success of France's players in creating change, may seek to do so themselves.

And so, ultimately, the appointment of the next French Football president is far more than just a crucial appointment for the women's national team - it could be decisive for women's football moving forward.

