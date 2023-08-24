Highlights Chad Gable's victory over Gunther on Raw has generated a lot of buzz, with many fans now happy that the former NXT star is being used well by WWE

This comes after years of chatter from fans who claimed that WWE simply needed to do more with the former Olympian

Kurt Angle clearly also belives in Gable's potential, saying that there's no reason he can't become World Heavyweight Champion soon

Chad Gable is one of the best all-round professional wrestlers in the world today, but sub-par booking throughout his WWE main roster run has hindered his progression for a long time.

Now, it seems like Triple H and the WWE Creative team are finally giving Gable a chance to shine, with the 37-year-old Alpha Academy member handing WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, his first loss on the main roster on Raw this week.

While his victory came via count-out, it has dominated headlines this week, and now Kurt Angle has chimed in on the topic, believing that Chad is a future World Heavyweight Champion following his stand-out performance on Raw.

What did Kurt Angle say about Chad Gable?

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots.

The Olympic Gold Medalist made a flawless transition from amateur wrestling to the WWE in the 1990s and is regarded as one of the company's greatest home-grown stars. Angle has been a very vocal advocate of Chad Gable for the longest time.

Chad Gable has been compared to Kurt on countless occasions since he made his NXT debut way back in 2015. T

eaming with Jason Jordan under the team name of "American Alpha", the duo enjoyed massive success on the developmental brand, winning the NXT Tag-Team championships on one occasion.

Unfortunately, Chad Gable's main roster run has been far less successful with questionable gimmick changes and abruptly dropped storylines and even disappearing from TV completely.

Following universal acclaim after a match with Gunther on the August 21 edition of Raw that has been labelled a 'show stealer', a fan took to Twitter stating that there is no reason why Chad shouldn't be a future World Heavyweight Champion following his flawless performance, and Angle agreed.

Angle is a huge supporter of Chad, who many fans view as 'under-used', and went on the record in an interview with Sportskeeda back in December 2022, stating that it 'blows his mind' that someone as talented as Gable is not in the main event picture.

That kid is incredible. He reminds me so much of myself. He's a little bit smaller, I think that's the reason why he hasn't been pushed as much as he should have. But he makes up for it with his intensity and his in-ring work and his technique. You know, in real life, he could whoop any of those wrestlers' asses. So, you know, he's a real-life badass. To not have him go to the main event level where he deserves to be, just blows my mind. Because he is very talented. Great technical wrestler, former Olympian, you can't ask for anything more than that

Latest news on Chad Gable

With Triple H now the head of WWE Creative, "The Game" is almost guaranteed to be aware of the hugely positive critical reception that Chad Gable has received as of late.

Triple H was a big advocate of both Chad Gable and Jason Jordan during their NXT days. Gable has been getting more TV time as of late and has been absolutely killing it both on the microphone and in the ring and has plenty of crowd support. Right now, it looks like the WWE will be heading in the direction of a rematch between Gunther and Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship, potentially at the Payback 2023 Premium Live Event, in what is guaranteed to be a masterclass of in-ring athleticism.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will finally pull the trigger on giving Chad Gable a well deserved massive push, but GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on the situation as soon as more breaking news reaches us.