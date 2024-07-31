Highlights Jarrett Allen is a smart, athletic defender capable of guarding pick-and-rolls with quick feet.

Ivica Zubac uses his size as a rim protector and is versatile in different defensive coverages.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker showcases lockdown perimeter defense, despite not getting the credit he deserves.

In the modern NBA , elite individual defense can often be quiet. Defensive metrics still hardly paint an encompassing portrait of a player's aptitude on the less flashy end of the ball. This means that a reputation carries heavy weight when discussing some of the best defensive players in the league.

Outside of the very best Defensive Player of the Year candidate-type players, a focused eye is often required to identify which players are bringing the most defensive value. Additionally, with countless different defensive roles and responsibilities, strong defenders each impose their impact in ways that may look very different. Some players make a big difference by staying steady and connected to their matchup, while others might do so by making home-run plays. While many great defenders share qualities and strategies, each player's style is unique in one way or another.

While many great NBA defenders don't get their due credit, in particular, these five players need more recognition for their defensive value.

5 Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

A versatile, athletic big, Allen finds many ways to halt opponents in the pick-and-roll

Sometimes overshadowed by teammate and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Evan Mobley , Jarrett Allen is also a great defender in the middle of the Cleveland Cavaliers defense. Above all, he's a smart and athletic defender, capable of covering heaps of ground and skying for rejections.

He has quick feet and can change his course of movement easily, allowing him to guard well above the three-point line. He utilizes this mobility as a pick-and-roll defender, for he can often be seen blitzing ball handlers in addition to playing in a more traditional drop. Further, Allen is typically in the right place to contest shots. This allows him to add impact even if he isn't the biggest rim protector due to the sheer volume of shots that he can contest.

Jarrett Allen 2023-24 Defensive Statistical Averages Statistic Regular Season Average STL 0.7 BLK 1.1 DREB 7.4 DFGA 16.8 DFG% 48.8% On/Off DRTG -0.6 D-EPM +0.0

While he may not be the defender his frontcourt partner Mobley is, Allen is also a very great defender in his own right and deserves more credit for it.

4 Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

A steady rim protector, Zubac leverages his size

Ivica Zubac has had some lowlights on the defensive end during his Los Angeles Clippers career, primarily at the hands of Luka Dončić . Still, he remains a strong pick-and-roll defender, who guards a great amount of them with versatility. He's at his best in drop coverage, protecting the rim, where his size shines as an interior defender.

Ivica Zubac 2023-24 Defensive Statistical Averages Statistic Regular Season Average STL 0.3 BLK 1.2 DREB 6.3 DFGA 16.8 DFG% 45.9% On/Off DRTG -4.2 D-EPM +1.0

Opponents shot just 51.8 percent when guarded by Zubac within six feet of the basket. But beyond this, Zubac is also capable when defending closer to the level of the screen or on a switch. He sneakily has some quick feet and can change direction in impressive ways given his stature.

Zubac's coverage versatility allows the Clippers to utilize him in a lot of different ways. In the past, they've often mixed the coverage they deploy him in to keep opposing offenses out of rhythm.

3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves

With his lockdown perimeter defense, Alexander-Walker is as impactful as any backcourt defender

Quietly one of the NBA's premier point-of-attack defenders, Nickeil Alexander-Walker played a huge part in the Minnesota Timberwolves ' top-ranked team defense this past season. The Canadian wing is a rangy perimeter presence, with long strides and a near-6-foot-10 wingspan. He adopts a proactive approach to defending, keeping ball handlers on edge with his frantic ball pressure, brisk closing speed, and sporadic pokes at the ball. This shows both when he's guarding the ball or lurking in the gaps. Alexander-Walker frequently mucks up opposing offenses with a full-court press and forces turnovers when in rotation through shrewd stunts and good anticipation.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2023-24 Defensive Statistical Averages Statistic Regular Season Average STL 0.8 BLK 0.5 DREB 1.6 DFGA 9.1 DFG% 43.4% On/Off DRTG -2.0 D-EPM +3.0

Alexander-Walker demonstrated his defensive impact in the Timberwolves' postseason run, as he was one of the biggest reasons they were able to completely shut down star guards such as Bradley Beal , Devin Booker , and Jamal Murray en route to the Western Conference Finals. With such high-quality chops as a perimeter defender, Alexander-Walker doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves as an All-Defense-caliber defender.

2 Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tatum is the epitome of defensive versatility for a forward

Jayson Tatum came into the league as a scorer first and foremost. However, it didn't take long for him to add value in other facets of the game, especially defensively, where he was a positive contributor for the Boston Celtics as early as his rookie season. Still, his defensive impact has been overshadowed by his offensive prowess throughout his career, which shouldn't be the case.

Tatum's defensive dominance as a switching center was one of the key factors in the Celtics title run. Largely a new strategy employed this season due to his added size, Tatum began to guard opposing teams' centers frequently late in the regular season, and then more often than not, in the postseason.

Jayson Tatum 2023-24 Defensive Statistical Averages Statistic Regular Season Average STL 1.0 BLK 0.6 DREB 7.2 DFGA 10.6 DFG% 46.7% On/Off DRTG +1.0 D-EPM +0.7

As he led Boston's on their championship run, he matched up with big men such as Bam Adebayo , Evan Mobley, Myles Turner , Daniel Gafford , and Dereck Lively II . This worked so well due to Tatum's versatility. He brings the necessary size to guard these bigs down low and keep them off the glass. He also excels at guarding smaller players in isolation, so by guarding opponents' primary screener, he can switch onto their ball handlers and nullify their pick-and-roll game. This worked especially well in the finals against Dončić and Kyrie Irving , who could not crack the Celtics defense open due to their successful switching scheme.

1 Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Kessler hasn't yet received the exposure to get his due credit as a defensive stalwart

With just two NBA seasons under his belt, Walker Kessler is already one of the very best rim protectors in the NBA for the Utah Jazz . With a 9-foot-5 standing reach and incredible ball-tracking skills, he fortifies the paint as both a drop coverage defender and especially as a roaming help defender. This past season, he ranked second behind just Victor Wembanyama for the league's best block rate. Further, he held opponents to just a 51 percent conversion rate when attempting to finish over Kessler within six feet of the basket.

Walker Kessler 2023-24 Defensive Statistical Averages Statistic Regular Season Average STL 0.5 BLK 2.4 DREB 4.9 DFGA 14.0 DFG% 46.3% On/Off DRTG -3.8 D-EPM +0.8

An elite interior defender, Kessler doesn't yet get the credit he deserves as an All-Defense-caliber center due to a lack of exposure. He's only played two seasons in the league and hasn't always been a big minutes player. Also, he's spent both of these seasons on a meddling Jazz team which doesn't receive the press of other franchises, and he wasn't a top prospect coming out of Auburn either. Kessler will likely have to play in a larger spotlight to get his due credit as a defender.