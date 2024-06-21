Highlights Devin Carter excels at defense, with the potential to be a high-energy 6th man or secondary ball handler in the NBA.

Jared McCain stands out as one of the top shooters in the draft, showing the potential to develop into a 3-level scorer.

Kevin McCullar Jr. shines as a top defender in the draft, with the potential for an All-NBA Defensive Team spot in the future.

It seems like NBA teams can never have enough quality guards on their roster. There are many who have different skill sets and specialize in different aspects of the game. You have your ball handlers and your floor generals who excel at running an offense.

Then there are your elite-level shooters who can knock down shots anywhere on the floor. You also have three-level scorers who can get in the paint, post up, and shoot from midrange and behind the arc. Some high-energy players can come into a game and play lockdown defense as a defensive specialist, and you have guards who are just natural-born leaders who are good for their presence in a locker room.

The NBA Draft always has a pool of talented backcourt prospects to choose from, and it's no different this year. Here is an evaluation of some of the underrated backcourt prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Carter Might Be the Best Athlete in the Draft

As one of the top 3 and D guards available in this draft, Devin Carter from the University of Providence should get the opportunity to have an impact early in his career. He is a hustle player with good instincts. His timing on the defensive end is next-level, which allows him to anticipate and react to plays with ease.

As a defender, he's sticky like glue, able to stay attached to his opponent and limit their scoring chances. Carter is probably the best defender among guards in this draft class. He is a great athlete, a good rebounder, and has experience as a primary scorer on an underwhelming team. Worst case, Carter becomes a high-energy sixth man or a secondary ball handler who can finish in the lane with the potential to be a decent shooter. Scouts are a bit concerned about his shooting mechanics and how he will adjust once he gets to the NBA.

As a slightly undersized guard, it's imperative that his perimeter shooting translates. Carter also has potential as a lockdown perimeter defender, has decent driving skills, and is great at feeding the big man in the paint. He would be a perfect fit for the Memphis Grizzlies system as he could begin his career playing behind Ja Morant. It would be ideal for a player who is just as quick as Morant and a player who could also play alongside Marcus Smart on defense to come in and play an important role as a rookie.

Devin Carter's College Career Stats PPG RPG SPG 3pt% 14.1 5.9 1.5 34%

Carter can do a little bit of everything and will do whatever it takes to win, whether that's scoring off the bench, facilitating, or playing lockdown defense. At the end of the day, Carter has great intangibles, drive, and elite physical traits for a point guard and should be able to function as both a primary scorer and lockdown defender simultaneously.

McCain Could Develop Into an Elite Shooter

Can McCain become a complete guard and avoid being labeled as one-dimensional?

Any team that desperately needs shooting should strongly consider taking a long look at Duke guard Jared McCain. He is easily one of the top shooters in this draft class and has a good argument to say he's the best. He is a volume shooter with confidence in his shot and has good mechanics. McCain can also score off the ball and can get to his spots efficiently. He is a decent rebounder for a guard his size and is capable of playing in either guard spot.

There are not too many freshman who could step right in and play big minutes in the ACC, especially on a winning team. And the fact that McCain averaged over 14 points per game with good efficiency was impressive for a first-year player. Will he be able to develop into a 3-level scorer at the next level? He could eventually become a good lead guard, and a decent defender as well, and could end up with a starting role depending on which team drafts him.

Jared McCain Freshman Season at Duke PPG 3pt % RPG SPG 14.3 41% 5.0 1.1

McCain has the assertiveness to catch and shoot and also possesses the ability to shoot off the dribble as well. He is also dangerous in transition because he is able to get into the lane, or he can just simply pull up while stopping on a dime. McCain just needs to improve on creating his own shot and being able to create enough space for himself while he is isolated with a single defender.

McCullar Jr. is the Ideal Wing Defender

Will his defense translate at the next level?

Kevin McCullar Jr. may be the perfect example of how returning to college can benefit a prospect, and better position himself not only to raise his draft stock but for longevity throughout his career. There is something about college players who have many years of experience under their belt. McCulers Jr. is considered one of the top defenders in this draft class, and has been a productive player for years. He played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Kansas, where his game evolved under the guidance of Bill Self.

McCullar's weaknesses are his shooting consistency and being able to convert in traffic. Scouts have pointed out that his shooting mechanics will need refining at the next level, and he will also have to get stronger if he plans on challenging NBA centers in the paint. However, McCullar Jr. is a defensively sound player with active hands and good instincts.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s Career College Stats PPG RPG APG SPG 11.0 5.4 2.4 1.6

His on-ball defense may be a work in progress, but it's his impact off the ball that makes a difference, as he averaged 1.6 steals per game throughout his college career. He is also impactful whenever he contests shots, and gives maximum effort on that end of the floor. We shouldn't be surprised to see McCullar Jr. make an All-NBA Defensive Team someday.

Equipped With an NBA-Ready Shot, What Else Can Knecht Bring to a Team?

Will his inefficiency on defense hurt his draft stock?

Dalton Knecht appears to be a safe pick and a prospect with plenty of upside. He could become a solid contributor off the bench, or he could even earn a spot start here and there. He could end up being a late lottery pick and could wind up on a team that is right on the borderline of competing for a playoff spot. The downside to Knecht's game is that he is a below-average defender, but he isn't one of those players who gives up on plays easily.

Knecht has a knack for playing through the whistle, and his effort makes up for any lack of talent, but he has to become more disciplined on defense. The best fit for Knecht would probably be with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He could come in and find a role as a shooter who can help space the floor as he would be a perfect fit in Mike Daigneault's system. He would fit right in with the franchise's timeline of development with him being an older prospect at 23 since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren appear to be years beyond their development.

Dalton Knecht's College Career Stats PPG RPG 3pt % FT% 16.9 5.2 38% 77%

Offensively, Knecht doesn't have a great first step but keeps a good pace on drives toward the rim regardless of dribble hand. He has good athleticism across the board, and a nice combination of size and can score on all levels, which in theory should give teams a reason to overlook his lack of defense, for now at least.