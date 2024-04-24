Highlights The Sacramento Kings had their post-season dreams crushed when they lost in the Play-In tournament.

Malik Monk has been a standout, and evolved his playmaking, with 5.1 assists per game, a career-high for him.

Monk's absence to injury highlighted his value, leaving the Kings with a decision to make on a potential return.

The Sacramento Kings saw their NBA playoff hopes fade into the abyss toward the end of the regular season, and these hopes were arguably dampened further when Malik Monk went down with an MCL injury, which forced him to miss their two Play-In tournament games, in which they ultimately came up short in the win-or-go home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Monk’s impact on the Kings this season cannot be understated, where league insider Mark Medina argues that the ‘underrated’ sharpshooter has improved his all-around game, but most notably his playmaking, which has inadvertently seen him highly touted as the favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Sacramento Kings’ Disappointing Exit

Have only reached the playoffs once in 18 years (2022-23)

The Kings failed to overcome a Zion Williamson-less Pelicans squad in a do-or-die game with a trip to the post-season as the eighth seed on the line.

One argument that could be made for their early exit could be as a result of them lacking some weapons due to injury, with Sixth Man of the Year favorite Malik Monk missing the last nine regular season outings due to an MCL sprain, as well as Kevin Huerter’s shoulder injury.

Both losses could be considered to have affected the Kings’ identity of continuity, having largely kept the roster together after reaching the post-season last year for the first time since 2006.

Another argument made is that they were simply too passive in attacking the Pelicans, something Kings head coach Mike Brown alluded to following their 105-98 loss.

This was especially disappointing considering they ranked in the top 10 in the NBA for points scored this season, ranking ninth overall and averaging 116.6 points per contest, 18 more on average than they achieved in their final game of the 2023-24 campaign.

Sacramento Kings - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 116.6 9th OPP PTS 114.8 17th ORTG 116.2 13th DRTG 114.4 14th NRTG 1.8 16th

Now, they face some tough decisions in the off-season, with a plethora of pending free-agents, including JaVale McGee, Alex Len and their top bench contributor, Monk, leading the list of names who could be on their way out of the ball club.

As it pertains to Monk in particular, though, Kings teammates have publicly expressed their desire for the front-office to keep the sharpshooter in the squad, including All-Stars Domantas Sabonis, and his former Kentucky teammate, De’Aaron Fox.

But with limited cap space, it seems unlikely that the Kings will be able to wholly run it back without trading somebody like Harrison Barnes, or even the aforementioned Sabonis, though the latter seems least likely, considering the 27-year-old’s historic double-double streak this season, and his exponentially improved all-around game.

Monk has such a ‘competitive motor’

Medina argues that Monk has improved his all-around game, whereby he has shifted away from the narrative that he is a great impact scorer off the bench, and now has added playmaking and improved defense to his game, due to his competitive nature and always striving to win.

“Monk’s biggest improvement has been his playmaking. The stats say it all. He [averaged]a career-high five assists. He's mentioned publicly that he's been given more of the freedom to operate that way. He's also improved as a defender. And he's also done the things that we’re familiar with seeing when he was with the Hornets and Lakers with his instantscoring off the bench. He's offered other things, and I think the underrated thing about Malik Monk, is because even though he's known for scoring, he has such a competitive motor, and so,he's been willing to expand his game and do whatever it takes to win.

Monk’s Career Year

Averaged a career-high 5.1 assists – third-most on Kings

While Monk has been known for his scoring ability, having averaged 11.6 points at a 43.3 percent shooting clip across his seven-year career in the league, the 2023-24 campaign saw him come alive on scoring even more.

In 72 games this season, all of which he came off of the bench, he averaged a career-high 15.4 points converting his shots with 44.3 percent efficiency.

Malik Monk - 2023-24 Season Passing Statistics Category Statistic AST 5.1 POTENTIAL AST 9.1 AST PTS CREATED 13.1 AST TO PASS % 14.6

But, it isn't his scoring improvements which have stood out the most - that would be his effort to provide for his teammates, where he has averaged a career-high 5.1 assists per contest, the third-most on the team this season behind Sabonis (8.2) and Fox (5.6).

Making 35.2 passes per game, Monk has averaged 9.1 potential assists per game, with his assists leading to 13.1 points created on a nightly basis.

This is significantly up on his distribution in his previous campaign with the Kings, whereby he made, on average, 10 fewer passes, averaging 25.8 per game, which led to 3.9 assists, subsequently creating single-digit points, with 9.8.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Kings ranked first overall in defensive rebounding percentage, with 74.4 percent.

Overall, Monk has considerably improved his all-around game, which has paid dividends for the Kings, and has shown he is a deserved winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award.

His loss due to injury down the stretch of the season proved to be a hugely costly one, and as a result, Sacramento should seriously consider bringing him back during free-agency, which would ultimately boost their chances of bouncing back, and returning to the post-season once again.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.