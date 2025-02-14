Summary The WWE boasts a stacked roster with worldwide names like John Cena and Roman Reigns

Along with the current product, WWE's past also includes all-time greats, notably The Undertaker.

The Deadman is an avid watcher of the current product, and has a lot of respect for a current WWE Superstar.

The WWE has seen some of the greatest athletes come through its doors across its prestigious history. Starting out in the 1950s, professional wrestling fans have borne witness to legends such as Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Roman Reigns. With each era, a new transcendent star reaches the mountaintop and carries the company into the future. With a fantastic start to 2025 under their belt, the WWE Universe is witnessing the work of one of the best rosters to date. From seasoned veterans to motivated up-and-comers, there is a wrestler for everyone to enjoy. One WWE Hall of Famer who is enjoying the current product is The Undertaker, with the Deadman revealing which current WWE Superstar excites him the most.

The Undertaker is one of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE history. Also one of the greatest acts to grace the squared circle, he had a career that provides current WWE Superstars with a blueprint for success. Earning himself a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction in 2012, the Phenom is well-placed when it comes to giving feedback. Having been more vocal about WWE programming in recent times as he pursues outside ventures such as media appearances and podcasting, the Phenom has lauded a current WWE Superstar for being one of his favourites, and his reasoning is fascinating.

The Undertaker Reveals His Favourite WWE Superstar

The Deadman heaps huge praise on a current WWE Champion

WWE's current roster is stacked. Whether it's a returning John Cena who's embarking on his retirement tour or the sporadically appearing Roman Reigns, the WWE has worldwide names at their disposal. Alongside this star power, the WWE also has fantastic wrestlers who carry the programme week in and week out.

Whether that be CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable or Chelsea Green, the company is blessed with a who's who of world-class motivated athletes. However, it isn't the aforementioned that currently catches the eye of WWE's Deadman, Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast 24/7, Bully Ray asked him what his thoughts are on Gunther being world champion.

"He [Gunther] represents the title the way you envision a World Champion to carry himself. Gunther is my guy, right now. The guy that I like to watch more so than anybody. It is because he is a throwback. He can work now, he could've worked 10 years ago, he could've worked 20 years ago ... he's the real deal, in my opinion. I love watching him work".

Gunther's Rise to the Top

The Ring General is rightly adored by The Undertaker

Gunther has had a meteoric rise to the top of the WWE, especially when it appeared his career was fading out. Under Vince McMahon, the Ring General struggled to get the TV time he deserved, but with Triple H at the helm, Gunther's stock has risen significantly. He's enjoyed arguably the greatest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time and is now the World Heavyweight Champion. A wrestler's wrestler who can succeed regardless of who he's across the ring from, it is clear to see why The Undertaker respects him so much.