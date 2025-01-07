Summary The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere to congratulate Rhea Ripley.

Prior to coming out, The Phenom said he would not miss Raw's historic debut on Netflix.

The Undertaker showed up as The American Badass and delivered a spectacular entrance.

The dust has finally settled on the historic WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere. The night was laden with stars. The Rock kicked off the festivities and even had a friendly banter with Cody Rhodes . Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat to regain his Ula Fala. John Cena officially opened his Retirement Tour and declared his intentions to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley vanquished Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship. Jey Uso took down Drew McIntyre. CM Punk bested Seth Rollins in the main event and talked his smack with an epic promo right after.

But this special night wouldn't have been complete with the appearance of The Undertaker . Prior to sending the Intuit Dome crowd into a frenzy with his legendary gong, Undertaker gave a 12-word message before going out.

"You didn't think I was going to miss this party, did you?" - The Undertaker

Before the night even began, wrestling fans on social media may have seen the WWE accidentally spoil The Deadman's return on the historic January 6th special. This left many wondering just what The Phenom had in store for the WWE Universe on the RAW on Netflix premiere. As it turned out, The Undertaker returned to give his props to the new Women's World Champion.

Undertaker Surprised Rhea Ripley

The American Badass made a spectacular entrance

Rhea Ripley finally got the nagging thorn off her side and vanquished her year-long rival Liv Morgan to become the new Women's World Champion. After the match, Ripley also managed to get her revenge on 'Dirty Dominik' Mysterio, who betrayed her four months ago at SummerSlam 2024, and hit him with a kick below the belt. It appeared that that would be the highlight of her night. Apparently, The Undertaker had different plans.

As The Eradicator celebrated her newly-won title at the top of the entrance ramp, The Undertaker's legendary gong echoed throughout the Intuit Dome. However, it wasn't The Deadman who showed up. It was The American Badass. Undertaker came out on his bike and took one lap around the ring, before heading over to Rhea and giving the new champion her flowers with a well-deserved fist bump. The two also struck a couple of Undertaker's signature poses.

Undertaker Would Not Miss RAW's Netflix Debut

The legend is still making his presence felt

As noted above, the show was packed with four highly-anticipated matches and some epic appearances from John Cena and The Rock. However, there was no chance that The Undertaker, who is essentially an institution in the WWE, would miss this historic show.

"The atmosphere out there is electric. Like I said, it's one party I wasn't going to miss. I don't know how many chances I get to do this again. But hey, I'm glad I got to be here. Freakin' phenomenal." - The Undertaker

Since officially retiring from in-ring competition in 2020, The Undertaker has finally been able to showcase more of his human self after portraying The Deadman for nearly three decades. The WWE legend has become more open to telling behind-the-scenes stories about his Hall of Fame career through interviews and even his own podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calloway.