The release of the Early Access version of Undisputed has excited both boxing and gaming fans, who will no doubt be delighted to hear that its roadmap has been revealed.

The game had its early access launch on January 31st and has been extremely hyped, and the reveal of more features will only add to the huge buzz around it.

It's crazy to think that Undisputed is the first mainstream video game released for boxing fans since 2011, but it seems like it was worth the 12-year wait.

Let’s not waste any more time and crack into some of the best features of the game.

Undisputed Roadmap Revealed

For those who are not quite aware, the roadmap for Undisputed being revealed is huge news, as it shows gamers what new content can be unblocked, which is broken down below.

New fighters and new venues

More fighters will join the 50+ strong roster released in the early access, including additions to the Women’s division. Gamers will be able to use these new fighters in some stunning new venues.

Gameplay Balancing

Ensuring competitive fairness and maximising the fun and authenticity of the game will be a continuous process, which will certainly make the game even better to play.

Undisputed Roadmap

Additional Punch & Move Sets & Custom Taunts

More punch and move sets will be added so that gamers can choose how to fight. Specific taunts will also be an additional feature, further adding to the gameplay and bringing a realism to online proceedings.

Fighter Select Character Customisation

Gamers will get an even greater variety in the gear they wish to place their fighter in. This is always something that goes down well with gaming fans.

Character Creator & Sharing

Gamers will be able to create their own boxer, complete with stats and share it with the wider community, which should make things interesting.

Accessibility Functionality

Features will be added to make sure Undisputed is as inclusive an experience as possible, which will be music to most fans ears.

Career Mode

Always a fans’ favourite, gamers will be able to climb the ranks to the top in the single player Career Mode. Can you reach the mountain top and become Undisputed?

Hopefully, this new content will create a big buzz in the gaming community and meet their long-held expectations for a new boxing game.

Be sure to keep an eye out for all the latest Undisputed updates in the coming weeks and months.