Highlights With the Raiders passing on a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, Carter Bradley has a chance to earn the QB3 position.

Frank Crum scored a big signing bonus with the Broncos, which likely means he'll be on the team this season.

Despite the Cardinals' defensive tackle room being crowded, keep an eye out for North Carolina's Myles Murphy to work his way into the rotation.

There were 257 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but immediately following the final pick announcement, many who never heard their name called started to agree to deals with teams for a chance to make the team and start their professional careers.

Many will be invited to rookie camps, while fewer will go into training camps. For most, they'll likely spend their season on the practice squad, but a few players around the league could be able to overcome adversity and work themselves into the final 53.

For some, it will be out of necessity, while others will have their fate come down to battles. However, there will also be those who prove to be more impactful than front offices initially believed. And over the course of the remainder of the offseason and into the preseason, we'll start to see players float to the top as names to take notice of. However, there are some already in a prime position to capitalize on their opportunity.

So here are some names to keep an eye on through it all as potential undrafted rookies who could be on an opening-day NFL roster.

Carter Bradley, QB (Las Vegas Raiders)

The South Alabama star could slot in at QB3

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders' 53-man roster included three quarterbacks: Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, and Brian Hoyer. This offseason, many felt the team would be aggressive in pursuing their new long-term answer under center in the draft, but with six quarterbacks off the board before their first time on the clock, the front office punted on drafting a passer altogether.

Still, the team was active in the undrafted free agency period and signed one of the top available options in South Alabama's Carter Bradley. In 2023, Bradley posted 2,660 yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Being the son of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley likely gives him a leg up when it comes to football IQ, but the sixth-year prospect also demonstrated nice poise in the pocket and effective patience to let the play develop for more opportunities downfield.

Outside of Bradley, the Las Vegas quarterback room has Gardner Minshew, O'Connell, and Anthony Brown. If the team is willing to roll with three at the position again in 2024, he will likely have to beat out Brown for the job. The 2022 undrafted free agent started one game for the Baltimore Ravens in his rookie season but was released before the 2023 season kicked off.

Bradley won't have the spot handed to him, and the team could decide to just roll with two quarterbacks on the roster. But the 24-year-old has a very good chance of working himself onto this roster to start the year.

Dillon Johnson, RB (Tennessee Titans)

With two elusive backs, could Johnson earn a short-yardage role?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans signed three undrafted free agents, Washington's Dillon Johnson, Tennessee's Jabari Small, and Jordan Terrell out of Barton College. With their current backfield duo of Tony Pollard (who signed a 3-year, $24 million deal this offseason) and Tyjae Spears likely leading the way, the offense is depending on two ball carriers who win more with speed and finesse than they do with power.

While this strategy can work, they could use a third player to handle goal-line looks and short-yardage situations to churn out yards and sustain drives effectively. Right now, the player in place to take that role would be Hassan Haskins, but the job is far from unattainable.

Insert Johnson, a 6-foot, 218-pound back who is routinely turning in quality gains with his low center of gravity and nice physicality with the ball in his hands. If given a fair chance, the former Huskie could be able to steal eyes and take the role, or at the very least earn one of the four spots the team will likely save for running backs.

Jack Westover, TE (Seattle Seahawks)

The Washington tight end comes into the league familiar with his offense

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies score a second appearance on this list, and this time, it's tight end Jack Westover who will be rejoining offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb on the Seattle Seahawks with a leg up on most other rookies thanks to his familiarity with the offense. In his final season of college, Westover tallied 46 catches for 433 yards with four touchdowns.

While he is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, some believe the 24-year-old could be an H-back who fills in between tight end and fullback to provide value to an offense. With his dependable hands and solid move-blocking ability, there should be an opportunity for him to earn a place on the roster, especially because the team doesn't have many established names at the moment occupying spots.

Seattle Seahawks Current TEs TE Age (Years in the NFL) Pharoah Brown 30 (7 years) A.J. Barner 22 (Rookie) Brady Russell 25 (1 year) Tyler Mabry 27 (3 years) Jack Westover 24 (Rookie)

The front office did spend a fourth-round pick on A.J. Barner, so it can be assumed he will have one, but other than Pharoah Brown, the battle for the third tight end position is wide open. With Westover's experience in the offense and established trust with Grubb, he has a solid chance of winning the gig.

Frank Crum, OL (Denver Broncos)

With a hefty guarantee, it seems Crum is in the Broncos' plans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, who eventually made his way onto the 53-man roster.

Now, we'll see if lightning can strike twice, as the team made a heavy pursuit for Wyoming offensive tackle Frank Crum following the conclusion of the draft and offered him a $250k guarantee on his contract with an additional $25k signing bonus. More than 94% of players drafted in 2023 were guaranteed on their first contract.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: One undrafted free agent has made the Denver Broncos' initial 53-man roster in 19 of the past 20 seasons.

Currently, the Broncos' offensive line is pretty sturdy for the starting unit, but is in desperate need of finding depth to fill out the roster. A guy like Crum, who showcased excellent athleticism and has started games at both tackle positions, was sought after by teams on the open market, and Denver was able to win the bidding war.

Myles Murphy, DL (Arizona Cardinals)

In need of defensive talent, Murphy may be able to provide impact in the trenches

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Arizona Cardinals' defense was one of the worst in the NFL, and they gave up the most rushing yards to opposing offenses around the league. So when a promising run-stuffing defensive tackle like Myles Muphy slips through the cracks and ends up undrafted, the Cardinals were quick to scoop him up and bring on some additional talent to their defensive trenches.

Of the five players to make this list, Murphy likely has the most difficulty when comparing the surrounding competition, as there are nine other defensive tackles that are competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. And four of the five from last season are still with the team heading into 2024.

That doesn't lock out a player like Murphy, but it makes his path a bit murkier. Not to mention, the team could opt to go with fewer interior defenders this season, thanks to the versatility of first-round pick Darius Robinson.

Still, Murphy arrives as a potential nose tackle option with pass-rushing flashes to plug into the trenches and provide an impact to a roster that desperately needed it last season. Keep an eye out for him to impress through the offseason and make a push for his case to be on the opening-day roster.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.