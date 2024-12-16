Former Leicester City head coach Steve Cooper could be 'an interesting candidate' for Southampton as they search for Russell Martin's successor, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 45-year-old, who left the Foxes in November, is reportedly targeting a return to management ‘as soon as possible’, having spent less than a month out of coaching.

However, Cooper’s style of football may not necessarily align with the way Southampton want to play after Martin’s possession-oriented approach faltered. Therefore, he is not currently seen as the obvious successor to Martin, according to Crook:

“Steve Cooper, I think could be an interesting candidate, because I get the impression he's keen to get back to work as soon as possible, but doesn't really fit with the Southampton model, the way the owners, Sport Republic, want to play. “So I don't think there is an obvious candidate at this stage. And whoever comes in, they're going to have a relegation on their CV. Southampton are not saveable, in my opinion, which is why I'd have probably stuck with Russell Martin.”

Cooper was sacked as Leicester manager on 24 November following a winless run of five games and left the Foxes 16th in the table.

He became the second Premier League boss sacked after Manchester United parted ways with Erik ten Hag, with two more joining their unwanted company over the weekend.

Following Wolves’ sacking of Gary O’Neil, Martin was dismissed by Southampton on Sunday after their 5-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 38-year-old’s departure was announced less than 90 minutes after the full-time whistle at St. Mary’s, with Under-21s manager Simon Rusk taking over on an interim basis until a replacement is found.

Martin has lost 13 of his 16 Premier League games in his debut top-flight campaign, collecting just five points in the process.

It remains unclear what direction Southampton will take in appointing a new manager – a foreign coach is also a possibility.

Fresh reports have claimed Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has admirers at St. Mary’s, although his departure mid-season could be complicated, considering he penned a new three-year deal last summer.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 13 Goals scored 11 Goals conceded 13 Points per game 0.31

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.