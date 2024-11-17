Despite heavy financial investment over the summer, West Ham have struggled for results so far this term, and are currently in 14th in the Premier League table. The boss, Julen Lopetegui, has been subject to intense pressure and his tenure at the East London club could end up being short-lived, if things are to continue as they are.

It follows after the Hammers invited a flurry of summer signings during the last transfer window, including the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler, to name a few. However, the Spaniard has not been helped by a number of players, including some recent incomings, falling far too short of expectations. In particular, Guido Rodgriguez has been underwhelming in midfield, and reportedly is "not enjoying" life in London at all either.

Earmarked as a signing by Lopetegui, there is a sense that if the manager were to be dismissed, Rodriguez should also follow out of the door, as the player has not shown he is capable of adapting to the pace of the Premier League.

Rodriguez Struggles to Adapt to Life in East London

He has struggled to justify a place in the squad

Rodriguez penned a deal with West Ham in the summer of 2024, completing a free transfer from Real Betis. A World Cup winner with plenty of top-flight experience, many thought this would be a rather straightforward deal for a useful squad player, but the Argentinian has failed to show his worth so far at the London Stadium.

Though he has started in all 11 of West Ham's league games this term, his performances have generally been rather lackluster. He was previously blasted by critics for especially dismal outings against Chelsea and in the 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham as well. All the signs are pointing at his place in the starting eleven being in immediate danger, and now with it being purported that the player is struggling with life in London off the pitch, the 30-year-old may soon begin to consider cutting his time at the club short.

Guido Rodriguez's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 11 Pass completion 82.7% Progressive passes Per 90 2.7 Tackles per 90 2.81 Interceptions per 90 1.12

West Ham have plenty of midfield options to survive life without Rodriguez, including Carlos Soler, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek, and freeing up the £75,000 per week in wages would alleviate some of the club's financial stresses following the high-spending summer. As such, if the performances are to remain ineffective as they are at the moment, it may be appropriate to begin considering a sale.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024