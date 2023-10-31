Highlights There have been mythical basketball players throughout history with incredible size and skill, known as NBA unicorns, who dominate the league.

Victor Wembanyama, a new player in the league, is so unique and superior in size, touch, and skills that he is called an "alien" instead of a unicorn.

It's important to recognize the trailblazers like Wilt Chamberlain, Ralph Sampson, Charles Barkley, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kristaps Porzingis who paved the way for Wembanyama and other hyped prospects.

An NBA unicorn is a player whose combination of collosal size and fine-tuned skills defies logic, an athlete that's as hard to find in the common world as a unicorn. Throughout the history of basketball, a few of these mythological behemoths have come and gone, absolutely dominating the league their tenure before disappearing into the ether, never to be seen again.

The last part was hyperbole to hammer in the otherworldly physical gifts that these unicorns were bestowed with, but their supremacy over the mere mortals, even among other true seven-footers, was undeniable. Now, a new unicorn has entered the league, one whose blend of size, touch, and perimeter skills are so far advanced and groundbreaking that the unicorn moniker was no longer fitting for such an ethereal being.

As such, Victor Wembanyama has been dubbed the alien. With a 7-foot-4 frame, an eight-foot wingspan, better ball-handling than most wings in the league, and a feathery shooting touch from all three levels, he's appeared to be a force so uniquely superior that he must be of a completely different species. Within four preseason games, it appears that Wemby has already shut down the Rookie of the Year race before it ever even really began. While the French phenom might be a step above the other unicorns that have graced the NBA, it's important to acknowledge the trailblazers that paved the way for him to become the most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

Wilt Chamberlain

It'd be foolish to draft a list of the NBA's most influential unicorns and not mention Wilt Chamberlain. As "unicorn" was a more recently coined term, oftentimes the league's past innovators can be forgotten, but Chamberlain may very well have been the first unicorn in basketball history.

All NBA fans should be familiar with Wilt's insane physical feats and the unreal box scores he put up on a regular basis — including, of course, his infamous 100-point game. The more casual fan, though, might not have known that he once led the league in assists.

Not only was he a physical specimen capable of overwhelming his era's opponents with his sheer advantage in speed, size, and verticality, he'd be a 99th-percentile in any period of the NBA. The way Wembanyama is able to block a shot, rip down a rebound over the rest of the field, and then beat every other player down the floor in transition is extremely reminiscent of Chamberlain's physical prowess. Even Wemby can't beat Wilt's blend of measurements and athletic fluidity, but he does get pretty close.

Ralph Sampson

After Wilt left the league, the NBA went a while without another true unicorn. There were plenty of other dominant big men who came after Sampson's reign, like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but none held the league hostage with unique blends of skill and athleticism like Chamberlain, Wemby, and the other unicorns on this list.

The next true freak to come into the league and leverage his supreme physical gifts into an All-NBA nomination was Ralph Sampson. Standing at 7-foot-4 and under 230 pounds, Sampson was a string bean compared to the traditionally sized centers of his era.

With four stellar years under his belt with the University of Virginia, he earned his selection as the number one overall pick in the 1984 Draft. Although the Houston Rockets felt comfortable grabbing him first overall, there were plenty of question marks about his durability and ability to withstand opposing centers in the low post due to his lanky frame and slight build. In reality, though, Sampson's edge in agility and dexterity made him a mismatch against the opposing, plodding centers, and he put together three marvelous seasons dominating with his unique brand of athleticism before injuries slowly dragged him out of the league.

Charles Barkley

Physically, there might not be two dominant NBA bigs more different than Charles Barkley and Victor Wembanyama. While Wembanyama is unusually tall and skinny for a center, Barkley was well shorter than other power forwards and quite a bit heftier than other players his size. What Wembanyama will have in common with Barkley is how Barkley was able to affect the game in unorthodox ways and win games in ways that weren't common to his position.

Charles Barkley - NBA Career Statistics (1984-2000) Points 22.1 Rebounds 11.7 Assists 3.9 Field goal % 54.1

Standing all of 6-foot-6, Barkley led the league in rebounding in the 1986-87 season and was routinely among the leaders on the boards. Using his lower center of gravity and elite strength, he'd frequently beat other big men to the ball. Once he was able to corral the rebound, he'd use his ball skills and advantage in speed to lead fast breaks. In the half-court, Barkley could punish smaller defenders in the post or blow by traditionally sized bigs trying to guard him on the perimeter.

When Wembanyama is drilling three-pointers, pulling up off of the dribble for midrange fadeaways, or slinging a pass cross court to an open teammate, it'll be clear that he can dominate the game in ways that no other center in the league can, just like how apparent it was watching Barkley that he was doing things that no other power forward or center was doing in his era.

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki was hardly the first tall guy to shoot threes in the NBA, but his versatility as a shooter, his level of volume compared to other big men or even other shooters, and the heights he reached in the league make him the greatest shooting big to have played the game so far. There have been challengers and there will continue to be those who come for his crown, but, for now, Nowitzki remains the NBA's premier shooting unicorn.

Not only did Nowitzki set the blueprint for future perimeter-oriented big men, he also showed the league that building a championship roster around an offensive-minded shooting big was a possibility. NBA teams and their decision-makers were revealed the benefits of floor spacing and how to hide a defensively-challenged star on that end of the court.

Wemby won't need the acceptance for defense-averse bigs that Nowitzki brought to the league, but Dirk's perimeter skills and his shot diet certainly changed the way the NBA and the world viewed what a big man could be. In any universe where Dirk never existed, there likely wouldn't be a Wembanyama either. And the precedent Nowitzki has set for European stars like Wemby, Nikola Jokić, and the next player should never be forgotten.

Kristaps Porzingis

The NBA world popularized the term unicorn because of Kristaps Porzingis's arrival. As a draft prospect, his ability to protect the rim on one end and attack from the perimeter on the other was highly touted. Usually, big men who could reliably hit from deep were poor defenders. Take Andrea Bargnani, Channing Frye, and Nowitzki, for example.

After Dirk, being a big man who could knock down three-pointers became significantly less rare, but being one who could also anchor a defense was unheard of. While Porzingis hasn't consistently been the defender that his believers hoped he'd become one day, he has had plenty of games where he absolutely dominated on both ends of the court and even a few nights where his impact as a defender outweighed his offensive contributions.

He hasn't quite lived up to the lofty expectations that his early career set for his development, but he's still been better on both ends of the floor than the unicorns that followed his precedence, like Mo Bamba. Wembanyama will likely be the one that exceeds Porzingis's potential impact on both ends of the floor.

