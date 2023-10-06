Highlights Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, maintaining their unbeaten record in the group stage.

The Mac Allister brothers, Alexis and Kevin, faced each other for the first time in a professional game, adding a special touch to the match.

Despite being rivals on the pitch, the brothers shared a heartwarming post-match interview, highlighting the bond between them and their love for the game.

Alexis Mac Allister and his brother, Kevin Mac Allister, played against each other for the first time as Liverpool faced Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League group stage. The Premier League side ran out 2-0 winners to make it two wins from two in their attempt to reach the knockout rounds while their visitors on the night find themselves in third place with one point after an opening day draw against Toulouse.

Kevin started the match in defence for the Belgian club, while his brother began the game on the bench before being brought on as a half-time substitute in place of Wataru Endo. Both siblings were on the pitch at the same time for just over 40 minutes as they went head-to-head for the first time in a professional game.

Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for the Reds from close range after a mistake by goalkeeper - Anthony Moris - and Diogo Jota slotted home the second to clinch the 2-0 success in stoppage time to keep Liverpool top of the group, and put their devastating loss against Tottenham in the league over the weekend behind them.

In the build-up to the game, Union SG posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) of the Mac Allister brothers catching up before the match, starting in the tunnel before making their way out to the side of the pitch. During the video, there is a very funny interruption when Alexander Blessin, the manager of Union SG, interjected with a comment.

Blessin saw the pair interacting and decided to shout: "Hey, don't talk about the match, f****** h***." It was a colourful and light-hearted outburst, before a brief conversation played out between the three men as they shared a laugh. It is always nice to see moments to remind fans that football players and managers are just normal people that interact in ways that can be expected.

Watch: Union SG manager's brilliant cameo in Mac Allister video

The Mac Allister's share post-match interview

Following the match, the siblings were called upon by TNT Sport to give a joint interview, and it is a heart-warming watch. Explaining how important the night was to the family, Alexis said: "I've played against my older brother before but never against Kevin - it was special. My dad was here too, he knows what it means, he cried a little bit."

Kevin added to his brothers comments in a light manner by saying: "He was the reason I suffer today, but it was a very special moment. Of course, Liverpool, maybe in the last match, come to Belgium and we can get revenge maybe." It will definitely be interesting for fans to tune in to see what happens when the brothers meet again in Belgium, and Kevin certainly sounds up for the occasion.

Back-to-back games against French side, Toulouse, are next up for Jurgen Klopp's team in the Europa League while Union SG are set to tackle two matches against LASK in an attempt to save their chances of qualification from the group stage.

