Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has issued an apology to Atletico Madrid fans after being accused of disrespecting one of the club’s cherished traditions. For nearly three decades, Atletico have upheld the ritual of placing a bouquet of flowers at one of the corner flags before home games at the Metropolitano Stadium and Vicente Calderon.

In an unfiltered moment of celebration, the Dutch international appeared to kick the bouquet into the advertising boards after Pierro Hincapie scored in stoppage time of the first-half. Atletico defender Jose Gimenez confronted Frimpong about the incident before the Spanish side mounted a comeback, with two second-half goals from Julian Alvarez sealing a 2-1 victory.

Frimpong – who spent time at Manchester City and Celtic before joining Leverkusen – has since learned the history behind Spanish football’s most famous flowers, and the story behind this long-standing tradition is truly fascinating. "After the game yesterday, I learned about the tradition of the bouquet of flowers at the Metropolitano," Frimpong posted on X on Wednesday.

"I didn't know about it and at the time of the goal, I got carried away with excitement and I made a mistake. Sorry to Atletico's fans, and especially to Margarita."

Story Behind 'Margarita's Flowers' At Atletico Madrid

They are a tribute to club legend Milinko Pantic

76-year-old Margarita Luengo, one of Atletico's most iconic fans, has placed the flowers in the same spot on each matchday since 1996 in a custom which began as a tribute to her favourite player, Milinko Pantic, who became famed for his lethal delivery from corners.

It all began on 27 June 1996. Atletico Madrid were hosting Athletic Bilbao, and in the bar frequented by fan club member Margarita, there was a vase filled with red and white carnations. "I asked the club president for four of them and said I’d toss one on the pitch after each of the four goals we were going to score that day," Margarita recalled. And that's exactly what happened. Los Colchoneros triumphed 4-1, with Margarita's favourite player, Pantic, netting the team’s second goal.

"I loved the way he struck free-kicks and corners," she explained, as per Fifa, which led her to start placing her carnations next to the corner flag. After one game, Pantic threw the flowers into the crowd, prompting Margarita to leave a note with the next bouquet. "I put, 'Pantic, please don't throw these carnations into the crowd. They're for you.'"

This marked the start of a friendship that remains strong to this day. "Pantic says my husband and I are his 'Spanish' parents." When the midfielder played his final match for Atletico, he gave his shirt to Margarita, and it now holds a special place in the club’s museum.

In all these years, only once has Margarita and her flowers been missing from a home game either at the Calderon or the club’s new Estadio Metropolitano. It was due to the death of a family friend and it resulted in her daughter getting countless calls and texts from fans enquiring after one of Los Rojiblancos’ most illustrious fans.

Moreover, when Atleti played their last match at the Calderon in 2017, the 57,000 fans who packed the stadium that day momentarily stopped cheering on their team to applaud and sing to Margarita. "I was very moved," she said, and to this day has the banner the fans made in her honour.