Summary WrestleMania 41 is just days away.

WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 41 will wear a unique item on their gear.

WrestleMania 41 features over ten matches with a mix of title bouts and non-title matches.

The WWE Universe is counting down the days until WrestleMania kicks off, with just one final SmackDown separating fans from the Grandest Stage of them All. A two-night spectacle emanating from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the match cards for both nights are all but complete, barring one or two additions.

With countless intriguing aspects about the 41st edition of the Showcase of Immortals, from what the stage will look like to whether John Cena will reign supreme on his final in-ring appearance at WrestleMania, it has been revealed that all competitors over WrestleMania weekend will all have a very specific addition to their gear.

Wrestling gear is an essential aspect of a competitor's appearance. Something that can catch people's eyes when changing channels, it instantaneously sets someone apart from the rest. With WrestleMania being the biggest event on the professional wrestling calendar, it is a sure bet that some glamorous looks will be on show on the Grandest Stage of them All. However, as WWE Superstars attempt to dress up as best as they can, it has been announced that they will all have to wear one item, that being a WrestleMania Patch.

WWE Superstars to Wear WrestleMania Patch

The reason why is fascinating