Highlights Manchester United are keen on signing Benjamin Sesko this summer, despite Arsenal and Chelsea's well-documented interest.

Sesko has a release clause of £55.3 million, making him an affordable target.

Man United are also looking to strengthen in defence and midfield, with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Douglas Luiz linked with the club.

Manchester United are prepared to fight to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked heavily with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

Sesko netted 14 Bundesliga goals last season, ending the campaign with seven goals in seven consecutive games. This impressive finish has prompted interest from a host of clubs, with Arsenal supposedly having been told by his representatives that the player is keen on a switch to north London. However, Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Sesko is also open to considering an offer from Chelsea, if one is to be made.

Now, The Athletic are reporting that this saga could become a three-way tussle, with the Slovenian remaining of interest to United. The Red Devils are supposedly in the market for a striker, and have been scouting Sesko for some time now.

Sesko 'Remains of Interest' to United

The goalscorer could spark a transfer tussle

Despite the intense speculation around Arsenal and Chelsea's interest, United have not been put off the scent for Sesko. The northwest club will believe they have a chance of signing the 21-year-old, and with The Athletic suggesting that he has been 'watched closely by United since he was a youngster', it's possible that the club have already done some groundwork with regards to having contact with his representatives.

The sports publication have also reported that Sesko has a release clause believed to be in the region of £55.3 million. Ultimately, this sum will be seen as moderate for one of Europe's most sought-after talents, and if all three clubs are willing to activate it, the outcome of this saga will depend on their respective sales pitches.

United's stature and prestige may put them in good stead to land the player, but they won't be able to offer the allure of Champions League football that Arsenal can. However, with Rasmus Hojlund producing a hit-and-miss first season at Old Trafford, INEOS may be able to offer the striker guaranteed minutes as soon as he arrives at the club, while Arsenal and Chelsea may sell the idea of him playing a gradual developmental role, given the respective array of forward options both the London sides boast.

Sesko shone in the second half of last season, after taking six months to acclimatise to German football following his move from RB Salzburg last summer, and has been described as 'the next Erling Haaland'. The centre-forward demonstrated his immense physical attributes, praised for his lightening movement in behind and clinical finishing.

Sesko Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 vs Hojlund Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Stat Sesko Hojlund Appearances 31 30 Goals 14 10 Assists 2 2 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.77 1.58 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 0.71 1.17

United Expecting To Strengthen In Several Areas

The Red Devils are targeting three main areas

While acquiring a striker is a priority, with links to Sesko and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee emerging, The Athletic also report that centre-back and central midfield are areas in which the club would like to strengthen.

United's new hierarchy are targeting both Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, as they look to replace the ageing Raphael Varane. Meanwhile, in midfield, Casemiro is expected to depart Manchester this summer, with interest from Saudi Arabia circulating, and thus Douglas Luiz has been identified as a potential replacement, as the club look to rebuild what was a meek middle of the park in 2023/24.

