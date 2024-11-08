Manchester United are confident that they'll have winger Amad Diallo tied down to a new contract by January, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Diallo has impressed in patches so far this season for the Red Devils, starting four league games, scoring once and registering one assist. The 22-year-old is highly rated within the north-west club, but his current deal expires next summer, and he's yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

However, Bailey has revealed that the youngster is keen on staying at Old Trafford, and that the club want to keep him, with an agreement expected to be reached before the summer, and ideally in January.

United Hopeful of New Diallo Contract

Both parties want it to happen

Arriving in Manchester in January 2021 from Atalanta for a reported £19 million, Diallo has had to wait for his opportunity to break into the first team, enjoying relatively successful loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland before finally featuring regularly under Erik ten Hag last campaign. However, last term was plagued by injuries for the Ivorian, limiting him to just 12 appearances in all competitions.

This time around, Diallo has been entrusted to start key games in the league for United, evidently leapfrogging Antony in the pecking order, rotating in and out with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Clearly valued within the club, the Premier League outfit's hierarchy want to secure his long-term future and make him a key part of new boss Ruben Amorim's plans.

Speaking to United in Focus, transfer expert Bailey provided an update on the state of affairs around Diallo's prospective new contract:

"Obviously, they’ve been talking since the summer and hope to get it done by January. I think there’s a real confidence he will sign, the club rate him very highly. They may take up the option just to get him through until the summer, but they will not be taking the option against Diallo’s wishes. He wants to stay, he wants a new deal and when you have everybody pulling in the same direction, it does lean towards him signing a new deal. Ideally, it would have been done by now, but don’t think it’ll be a major issue.

Currently earning a purported £28,846 a week, Diallo is likely in line for a significant pay increase, to accurately reflect his new-found prominence in the squad, with reports emerging suggesting the club will offer him a bumper new deal.

Diallo's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 8 Minutes Played 392 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.84 Key Passes Per 90 2.95 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.68

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 08/11/2024