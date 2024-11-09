Manchester United are considering reigniting their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who they tried to sign in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Branthwaite impressed last season for the Toffees in his 35 league appearances, and subsequently earned a place in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for Euro 2024. However, suffering from injury this term, the 22-year-old has been limited to just one Premier League start thus far, and was left on the bench for each of Sean Dyche's side's last two fixtures.

United's interest in the centre-back over the summer was well documented, but he ultimately proved 'too expensive' for the Red Devils, as they refused to meet Everton's £70 million asking price. The Manchester outfit could return for the player, looking to pounce on Branthwaite's recent lack of first team opportunities in a future window, and finally land their long-term target.

United Considering Move For Branthwaite

They could finally sign him

Developing in the Carlisle academy, Branthwaite completed a switch to Goodison Park in 2020, joining Everton with a view to featuring for the Merseyside club in the long-term. This plan was successfully implemented, as, after loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, the Englishman made his breakthrough under Dyche last season, managing 41 appearances across all competitions.

This exceptional campaign prompted a lengthy transfer saga with United over the summer, which resulted in Branthwaite, described as a 'superstar', remaining on Merseyside for the time being. Three months into the new season, and the young defender has yet to get going, playing just 98 league minutes in total.

The Daily Mail report that Dyche's decision to not utilise the centre-half in recent weeks has alerted United and other Premier League sides ahead of the January window. INEOS are keen on revisiting their interest in 2025, although the club's precarious PSR position could ultimately prove to be a stumbling block.

It's understood that Dyche doesn't want to lose his star defender mid-way through the season, as he looks to keep his side in the top flight, although another blockbuster offer from United could be too difficult to turn down. Everton can’t afford to offer Branthwaite a new lucrative contract as things stand, and with his deal expiring in 2027, there may be a temptation to sell before his value plummets.

Despite signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer, the FA Cup holders want to provide new manager Ruben Amorim with another central defender, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both expected to leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts run out.

Branthwaite's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 3 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.14 Pass Accuracy 79.8% Tackles Per 90 1.91 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/11/2024