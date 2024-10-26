Manchester United held secret talks with former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez during the recent international break, over the Spaniard potentially succeeding Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils' head coach, according to the Daily Mail.

United have endured a dismal start to the new season, accumulating just 11 points from their opening eight Premier League games, and drawing all three of their Europa League matches thus far. The Red Devils currently sit 12th in the English top flight, and Thursday night's uninspiring 1-1 draw with Fenerbahçe has only served to increase the scrutiny around Ten Hag.

It's understood that the Old Trafford hierarchy were considering parting ways with the Dutchman prior to last weekend's win over Brentford, but ultimately opted to retain him for the foreseeable future, after the executives failed to come to a consensus. The Daily Mail has revealed that chief executive Omar Berrada led a series of conversations with potential replacements, including ex-Barcelona boss and former player Xavi.

United Spoke to Xavi

The Spaniard has been considered as a Ten Hag successor

Sitting 14th heading into the international break, reports indicated that Ten Hag would be granted matches against Brentford and Fenerbahçe to save his job. Coming away from those two games with his position intact, winning one and drawing the other, it would appear the United board are content with their head coach for now.

However, the Daily Mail's damning report on Friday night does not make for good reading for the maligned boss. The publication suggests that the club's senior figures spoke to a number of managerial candidates over the course of the international break, indicating that a change is certainly in the offing.

Xavi was among those contacted, with a four-man delegation, led by Berrada, flying to Barcelona to engage in face-to-face discussions with the 44-year-old. Those who travelled to Catalonia must ultimately have been left not overly impressed by the Spaniard's aptitude, as several reports have emerged suggesting that part of the reason the club stuck with Ten Hag is that the United hierarchy failed to reach an agreement on a replacement.

The World Cup winner has been out of a job since the summer, as Barcelona gave him his marching orders after the La Liga giants finished ten points behind rivals Real Madrid last season. However, Xavi has demonstrated his coaching acumen in the past, leading his side to the Spanish league title in the 2022/23 season.

Xavi Record as Barcelona Manager Matches Managed 143 Wins 91 Draws 23 Losses 29 Win Percentage 63.6% Honours La Liga, Supercopa de Espana

Frank Also Considered by United

He's open to the role

Among those who were interviewed during the break was Brentford boss Thomas Frank, insists the Daily Mail. The Dane held direct talks with United higher-ups, and is said to be open to a potential switch to the north-west.

Frank has enjoyed an impressive rise in West London, taking charge of a Brentford side languishing in the Championship, winning promotion with the Bees in 2021, and since establishing them as a top flight side. How he would fare in the Old Trafford dugout remains to be seen, although his calmness would certainly help stabalise what is a chaotic club at the moment.

With his contract at Brentford valid until 2027, it would require a significant compensation package to lure Frank away from the London side and to Manchester.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 26/10/2024