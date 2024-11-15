Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio, but will face competition from Real Madrid for his signature, according to Fichajes.

Inacio enjoyed an exceptional campaign at Sporting in 2023/24, making 49 appearances across all competitions for the Lisbon side, as they won the Primeira Liga convincingly. This form prompted Roberto Martinez to call him up to Portugal's squad for Euro 2024, and he's started the new season in a similarly rich vein of form for Leões.

United were said to be keen on signing the 23-year-old in the summer, with the player then valued at £51 million, but a deal ultimately didn't materialise. However, the Red Devils could be set to reignite their interest in Inacio, with the arrival of his former boss Ruben Amorim to the Old Trafford dugout potentially giving the English club an advantage in the race to land the centre-back.

United Eyeing Inacio

They want to sign another centre-back

An impressive campaign last term followed three previous seasons where Inacio has featured regularly for Sporting. Making 186 appearances for the club, despite only turning 23 in August, the defender is now the subject of interest from a number of top clubs throughout Europe.

Fichajes report that United and Real Madrid are the two most likely suitors, with the outlet describing Inacio as 'one of the most complete centre-backs of this generation'. United are said to be keeping a close eye on the Almada-born man, and view him as a centre-half who can provide long-term stability on the right-hand side of Amorim's back three.

While the north-west outfit are also understood to want to sign Inacio's Sporting partner, Ousmane Diomande, the Ivorian could cost up to £85 million, and thus his Portuguese counterpart may represent a cheaper alternative.

Amorim's connection with the duo stands him in good stead to land at least one of them, and it appears evident that, due to the volume of links to centre-backs, the tactician feels he needs another in his ranks. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are both expected to leave Old Trafford when their contracts expire at the end of this season, leaving at least one vacancy at the heart of United's defence.

Inacio's Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 1 Pass Accuracy 89.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.55 Tackles Per 90 1.74 Interceptions Per 90 0.91 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.81

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/11/2024