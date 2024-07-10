Highlights Manchester United are unlikely to increase their bid for Jarrad Branthwaite significantly, but remain interested.

The club are exploring alternatives, such as Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may leave Old Trafford this summer, with Saudi clubs monitoring the players.

Manchester United's pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite continues after their latest rejected bid, although they aren't expected to offer significantly more money than they already have, according to the Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Everton reportedly rejected United's £50 million proposal for Branthwaite earlier this week, with the Toffees remaining staunch on their £70 million asking price. While United retain interest, it remains to be seen as to whether they will return with an improved offer, with previous reports suggesting that they're eager not to get 'drawn' into a protracted saga, suggesting they may not.

According to Ornstein, despite rumours suggesting the Everton man has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, there is little to indicate that he is actively trying to force a move through. The Athletic's football correspondent has suggested that United are unlikely to increase their offer much further, and that a deal will ultimately prove to be a test of Everton's resolve.

Man United Won't Go Much Further on Fee

The Manchester club have already lined up alternatives

After a breakout season at Goodison Park, making 41 appearances across all competitions, Branthwaite has found himself embroiled in one of the most spotlighted transfer deals of the summer. The England international has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, with this saga continuing with Erik ten Hag's side's latest bid.

Speaking on the Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein provided an update on the state of affairs. The journalist said:

"There were reports previously that he had agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but I've got no evidence to suggest that he's unhappy at Everton, that he wouldn't be the ultimate professional and continue to progress in his career positively if he stays there. And so, we're going to have to wait and see if Manchester United come back in. I don't think they're going to go a huge amount higher from the conversations I've had, and then it will become a test of Everton's resolve. But so far, they haven't blinked at all."

With United and Everton now just £20 million apart in their valuations of the player, the former will be hoping that the Liverpool-based outfit agree to a compromise somewhere in the middle. However, if the Toffees don't blink, it's likely United could move on to one of their alternatives.

The FA Cup winners have reportedly reached an agreement to sign £51 million rated Leny Yoro, while they're also in talks with Bayern Munich to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

Branthwaite's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 3 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.14 Pass Accuracy 79.8% Tackles Per 90 1.91 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72

Saudi Clubs Want Two United Players

Casemiro and Wan-Bissaka are being linked with moves to the Middle East

A substantial outlay on a player such as Branthwaite would likely mean United have to shift on certain players who are surplus to requirements. Casemiro is 'expected' to leave Old Trafford this summer, with the veteran Brazilian attracting interest from the Saudi Pro-League.

Elsewhere, English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also considering potential proposals from the Middle Eastern nation. The former Crystal Palace full-back is allowed to leave this summer, and is a target for Al-Nassr, as well as West Ham and Galatasaray. The fees that Saudi clubs can offer the Red Devils may ultimately determine Wan-Bissaka's destination, with INEOS also reportedly eager to sell Casemiro to the emerging league.

