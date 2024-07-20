Highlights Manchester United are pushing to sign Arsenal's Chidi Obi Martin, amid interest from big clubs

Obi Martin has scored 32 goals in 20 under-18 PL games, attracting multiple suitors, with Arsenal making a big effort to keep hold of him.

United are also trying to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Arsenal youngster Chidi Obi Martin, who is the subject of interest from a number of big clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Obi Martin, who scored ten goals in a 14-3 victory over Liverpool last November, is hot property due to his outstanding goal-scoring exploits at youth level. The 16-year-old has netted 32 times in 20 appearances in the under-18 Premier League, sparking a race to tie him down to his first professional contract.

Romano has revealed that Arsenal offered the wonderkid a 'big proposal' which was dismissed, with the player deciding to leave the Gunners. After visiting United's training ground, the striker could be edging closer to a move to the north-west, despite proposals from Bayern Munich, Newcastle, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt all on the table.

Obi Martin Will Make Man United Decision Soon

The Red Devils were quick to move for the teenager

Born in Denmark, Obi Martin moved to the United Kingdom as a child, before joining the Arsenal academy at the age of 14. After establishing himself as a prolific forward in the under-15s and under-16s, the Denmark youth international was promoted to the under-18 team at Hale End.

At this age level, Obi Martin - labelled as "exceptional" by Jack Wilshere - has achieved a meteoric rise, sustaining a run earlier this year of scoring 24 goals in seven games. Only turning 16 last November, the number nine is inevitably attracting attention from suitors outside of Arsenal after his electric form in the academy.

Having not yet signed his first professional contact, the starlet has had offers from a host of English and European clubs. Despite the efforts of Arsenal to keep hold of their talented youngster, calling him up to train with the first team, it now appears he could be closer to a switch to Old Trafford. Writing on X, Romano revealed an update regarding Obi Martin's future:

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar will be desperately disappointed to let another academy product slip out of their hands. The likes of Omari Hutchinson, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Lino Sousa have all left for rivals in recent years, with Obi Martin expected to be the next.

United will be delighted to have attracted such a promising young talent, who they may see as a long-term competitor to the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Obi Martin's 2023/24 Under-18 Premier League Statistics Appearances 20 Minutes Played 1,491 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes Per Goal 47

Man United 'Pushing With Force' to Sign Dani Olmo

The Spain star shone at Euro 2024

According to AS, via SportWitness, United are also really pushing to sign Spain playmaker Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig following his winning Euro 2024 campaign with his country.

GIVEMESPORT revealed in the last week that the Bundesliga star would be open to moving to Old Trafford, although his €60m release clause does expire today if the Red Devils wanted to get a deal done for that price.

Olmo was one of the stars of Germany this summer after scoring three goals and providing a further two assists as his nation beat England in the final.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 20/07/2024