Highlights Manchester United remain interested in Marc Guehi, despite Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro links.

Palace are open to selling Guehi, and are looking for upwards of £65 million for the Euros star.

United are also pursuing strikers despite the Joshua Zirkzee acquisition, considering deals for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney.

Manchester United are still interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, despite persistent concrete links to Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, according to Sky Sports.

Guehi thrived for England at Euro 2024, starting six out of seven games as the Three Lions reached the final of the tournament. The centre-back is also coming off the back of another impressive season at Selhurst Park, having made 29 appearances for the Eagles in 2023/24, inevitably sparking speculation linking him to a number of clubs.

“He’s been exceptional. We obviously lose him now for the next game, but he’s a young defender that we’ve had enormous belief in and he’s justified that with his performances in this tournament,” England manager Gareth Southgate said, as quoted by the Metro.

Liverpool are said to be interested in the Euros star, while Arsenal are also understood to be 'on high alert' over a potential transfer. However, Sky Sports have reported that United remain one of the most interested parties, and could make a move for the 24-year-old, despite the Red Devils supposedly closing in on both De Ligt and Yoro.

United Still Interested in Guehi

Palace may demand £65m

With two years remaining on his contract, Palace are said to be willing to sanction a move for Guehi this summer. The 24-year-old is eager to make the step-up to a team competing in European competition, and the south London club are reportedly willing to accept offers in the region of £65 million for the Chelsea academy product.

Guehi arrived at Selhurst Park in 2021 from the Blues in an £18 million deal after an impressive loan spell at Swansea City, so £65 million would see Palace make a substantial profit on the player. With his stock rising after his heroic displays for his national team, the volume of suitors could even spark a bidding war that could see a fee in excess of this £65 million figure become a possibility.

However, with Michael Olise opting to join Bayern Munich, and Tottenham reportedly wanting to sign Eberechi Eze, Palace are weary of their promising squad, that was developing under Oliver Glasner, potentially disbanding to too large an extent. Thus, if United want to land their man, the fee may enter unchartered territory for a central defender.

Talks for De Ligt remain ongoing after the Dutchman agreed personal terms, while United have offered Leny Yoro £145,000 a week ahead of a prospective move from Lille. If both deals do materialise, the need to acquire Guehi as well would surely diminish.

However, INEOS are said to be eager to build a core defensive unit, with major modifications to the centre-back cohort expected this summer, so the Ivory Coast born man could remain on the cards.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

United Also Still Looking At Strikers

Zirkzee has already arrived at Old Trafford

While it looks like a major centre-back overhaul is being enacted in the north-west, United are also looking to seriously bolster their centre-forward options. Despite spending £72 million on Rasmus Hojlund last summer, the club have just signed Joshua Zirkzee for £36.5 million from Bolonga, becoming the first addition of the INEOS era.

It appears United may not be stopping there in their pursuit of strikers. The FA Cup winners have held internal talks over a deal to sign Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while they haven't ruled out a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is valued at £60 million.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 17/07/2024