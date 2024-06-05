Highlights Manchester United are targeting 19-year-old Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino, who is highly rated in South America.

INEOS are likely to focus on bringing in young talent to develop a team for the future.

The club are also looking at a number of attacking players, including Michael Olise and Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United are pursuing a defender this summer, and could move for an emerging star in Boca Juniors' Aaron Andelmino. While the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones wrote in his GIVEMESPORT column that the United hierarchy could instead opt for a younger and cheaper option.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co arriving at the club earlier this year, significant uncertainty surrounds the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag's future is yet to be decided, while several senior players could leave in a summer clearout. However, it appears that INEOS have decided on initial transfer plans, with several links to defenders suggesting reinforcements in this area are a priority.

Despite rumours circulating around a host of established central defenders, Jones has claimed that the northwest club are looking at a younger profile with a higher ceiling, as they look to build for the future, and have identified Anselmino as a potential acquisition.

United are Targeting Aaron Anselmino

The club are 'hot' on the prospect

Heading into their first full season as owners, INEOS will be keen to bolster a defence that conceded more shots than anyone else in the league barring Sheffield United in 2023/24. While Branthwaite has been the centrepiece of the United rumour mill thus far, the Everton defender would likely cost in excess of £50m.

A staple central defensive signing could still be on the cards, but it appears the new United hierarchy are eager to build a team that can grow together and hit their prime in three to five years, when the club may be ready to compete for a Premier League title.

This means signing young talent with enormous potential, and according to Jones, Anselmino has been picked out as a player who can fill this position in the squad. Jones reported that United are 'hot' on the 19-year-old and are ready to make a move to secure his services this summer, writing:

"As an emerging talent, United have been hot on Aaron Anselmino, an 18-year-old defender from Boca Juniors."

The Argentine has only made nine senior appearances for Boca Juniors, but has received rave reviews and has been described as "the great jewel of Boca". If the defensive target can live up to his potential, he could complement someone like Lisandro Martinez in the next iteration of Manchester United's backline, as they look to return to competing for major honours.

On the flip side, Raphael Varane will depart Old Trafford this summer, saving United a significant amount on the wage bill, while also creating space for a new signing to come in.

Anselmino's Primera Division Statistics 2023 Appearances 2 Goals 1 Tackles Won 2 Interceptions 1 Pass Accuracy % 97.5%

United Also Looking to Bolster Attacking Options

Olise and Zirkzee have been linked

In addition to their woeful defensive record last season, United only scored 57 goals and generally possessed a blunt and meek attacking unit. Adding offensive reinforcements to supplement the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho will be key this summer.

United are said to be chasing a wide man who can operate predominantly from the right-hand side, with Antony underwhelming in his time at the club thus far. Michael Olise has been the subject of United interest, although it's suspected that the Crystal Palace forward could end up at Chelsea. Down the middle, the club are looking to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund after Anthony Martial's departure, with Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee linked with a move to the northwest of England.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 05/06/2024