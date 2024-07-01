Highlights Manchester United's interest in Jarrad Branthwaite is fading due to Everton's high asking price.

United are now focusing on Matthijs de Ligt and exploring forward options like Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney, and Michael Olise.

The club's new ownership group want to avoid overpaying for players and learn from past mistakes of doing so.

Manchester United's interest in Jarrad Branthwaite is diminishing, with Everton's staunch €80 million (£68 million) asking price putting the English giants off pursuing a deal, according to journalist Christopher Michel.

Branthwaite had emerged as United's primary central defensive target this summer, and an initial bid worth £35 million suggested they'd be willing to pay a large fee for the 21-year-old. However, further reports have circulated suggesting that the club's new ownership group are eager to learn from past mistakes and not get 'drawn in' to a protracted saga.

The Red Devils remain admirers of Branthwaite, but Everton's stringent policy of sticking to their demanded fee means United are now likely to move on and pursue alternatives, says Michel. The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi and Leny Yoro have all been identified as potential acquisitions.

United's Interest in Branthwaite Getting 'Colder'

The Club have stepped up their interest in De Ligt

According to Michel, United's interest in Branthwaite 'has become much colder'. Everton are adamant that they will not lower their transfer demands, which are believed to be in the vicinity of £70 million.

INEOS are looking to operate within more limited means this summer, and are crucially keen not to over-pay for players. Previous iterations of United have broken the bank to sign the likes of Harry Maguire and Antony for hefty fees, and the new owners see following suit in the case of Branthwaite as another potential example of this reckless transfer activity. Thus, the club are expected to refuse to match Everton's demands for the England international.

Branthwaite enjoyed his breakout Premier League campaign in the 2023/24 season, featuring 41 times for the Toffees as they ultimately secured their top flight status comfortably, despite a points deduction. This impressive campaign resulted in interest from a number of top clubs, including United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Despite Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that he has agreed personal terms to join, the former PSV loanee may now stay at Goodison Park, with suitors potentially priced out of a move. United have instead turned their attentions to De Ligt, and have offered the Bayern Munich star a five-year deal.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Branthwaite De Ligt Appearances 35 22 Tackles Per 90 1.91 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 1.23 Clearances Per 90 4.71 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72 2.66

United Also Chasing Forwards

Zirkzee, Toney and Olise have been linked

While bringing defensive reinforcements to Old Trafford this summer is certainly a priority, the club are also monitoring several different forwards as they look to bolster an attack that only scored 57 Premier League goals last season.

Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as the top target to compete for a place with Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils are set to make an 'internal decision' regarding their move for the striker, who is valued at £46 million.

United are also said to be keen on signing Ivan Toney, who is understood to be available for as little as £40 million this summer. As well as signing a central striker, the north-west club are also looking at wide forwards to compete with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Michael Olise is reportedly set to join Bayern, but United are supposedly trying to 'hijack' the move for the Frenchman.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 01/07/2024