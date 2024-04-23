Highlights
- Liverpool are unlikely to hire Ruben Amorim as their new boss despite prior reports.
- West Ham United are also circling for his signature.
- Jurgen Klopp's potential exit doesn't guarantee Amorim a move to Anfield.
David Ornstein has issued an update on the future of Ruben Amorim and his potential move to the Premier League - labelling any switch to Liverpool as 'unlikely' with West Ham United now thought to be circling for his signature. Jurgen Klopp's exit at the end of the season had seen the Sporting Lisbon coach linked with a move to Anfield, but recent reports have suggested that he is merely an option on Merseyside.
Ornstein: Amorim "Not A Shoe In" For Liverpool job
The Sporting boss was thought to be the frontrunner for the Anfield vacancy
Speaking on the Daily Football Briefing podcast, Ornstein said:
“My information is that a move by Liverpool for Ruben Amorim is now regarded as unlikely. That will come as a surprise to many who thought that he might have been nailed on because of the reports that have emerged, particularly in Portugal, but those reports were not replicated over here
“Our information has always been that yes, Ruben Amorim is in the conversation for Liverpool, but he’s not a shoo-in. They are running a thorough and methodical process that is considering a number of candidates to fit what they want in terms of the profile and the key criteria.
They won’t be afraid to be brave and bold in their own decision. It might not be a populist choice right now, it would seem that that might not be Amorim, and in terms of whether it will be West Ham, we just cannot say at this point in time. But certainly, it’s a development that not many people saw coming.