Highlights Liverpool are unlikely to hire Ruben Amorim as their new boss despite prior reports.

West Ham United are also circling for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp's potential exit doesn't guarantee Amorim a move to Anfield.

David Ornstein has issued an update on the future of Ruben Amorim and his potential move to the Premier League - labelling any switch to Liverpool as 'unlikely' with West Ham United now thought to be circling for his signature. Jurgen Klopp's exit at the end of the season had seen the Sporting Lisbon coach linked with a move to Anfield, but recent reports have suggested that he is merely an option on Merseyside.

Ornstein: Amorim "Not A Shoe In" For Liverpool job

The Sporting boss was thought to be the frontrunner for the Anfield vacancy

Speaking on the Daily Football Briefing podcast, Ornstein said: