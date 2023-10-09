Highlights The Sixth Man of the Year award in the NBA is not just ceremonial; it recognizes a player's significant impact off the bench in high-stakes moments.

In the high-octane world of the NBA, every player on the court counts, but there's a unique role that often goes underappreciated: the sixth man. This player, the first to come off the bench, holds the power to shift the game's energy and momentum. Far from being just a substitute, the sixth man is often among the top five players on the team and is crucial during clutch moments. The significance of this role is highlighted by the Sixth Man of the Year award, an accolade that recognizes the league's best player in this unique position. As the new NBA season unfolds, let's delve into why this award is so crucial and who the top contenders are for this year.

The Sixth Man of the Year award in the NBA is not just a ceremonial honor; it's a significant accolade that highlights a player's ability to make a substantial impact without being in the starting lineup. These players are game-changers, often coming in during high-stakes moments to turn the tide in their team's favor. They may not start the game, but they frequently are the ones to finish it, sealing crucial victories for their teams.

Their versatility is another key aspect that sets them apart. These players bring a unique skill set that complements the starting five, making them indispensable assets to their teams. Whether it's scoring, defending, or playmaking, their contributions often rank them among the top five players on their team.

Here are the top contenders to take home this upcoming season's Sixth Man of the Year award.

5 Tari Eason

Tari Eason, a second year player from the Houston Rockets, is our dark horse pick for the upcoming NBA season. In his rookie year, Eason averaged 22 minutes per game, a number that he is expected to either maintain or increase this season. His well-rounded abilities in rebounding, defending, and executing transition plays position him as a strong contender in the league. Houston has made big improvements this offseason and are expected to have a much improved season. With such a promising start, Eason is undoubtedly a player whose career trajectory is worth following closely.

Tari Eason 2022-23 Stats 9.3 Points 6.0 Rebounds 1.1 Assists 1.2 Steals 21.5 Minutes

4 Malik Monk

Malik Monk had a standout season last year with the Sacramento Kings, maintaining consistent stats despite playing fewer minutes than his previous stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. This remarkable consistency and adaptability make him a player to watch in the upcoming NBA season. Not only has he demonstrated a high level of efficiency with an impressive eFG% of 53.8, but Monk has also proven to be a versatile team player, contributing in assists and rebounds. As the new NBA season looms, Monk's performance could be a key factor in the Kings' success, making him a player that should be on every NBA fan's radar.

Malik Monk 2022-23 Stats 13.5 Points 2.6 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 0.6 Steals 22.3 Minutes

3 Norman Powell

Norman Powell finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting last year. His scoring prowess, coupled with his veteran experience, make him a valuable asset to the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell is the ideal prototype to inject some energy into a squad off the bench, capable of lifting a crowd to its feet with a thunderous dunk or a hot shooting streak.

As the new season looms, Powell is once again expected to make a significant impact, especially with a Clippers' lineup that’s back in action with all its key players expected to be healthy and active.

Norman Powell 2022-23 Stats 17.0 Points 2.9 Rebounds 1.8 Assists 0.8 Steals 26.1 Minutes

2 Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis, who garnered attention by finishing third in last year's Sixth Man of the Year voting, is making waves again. His recent experience with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup has added a new dimension to his already versatile game.

Few players have been more important to the Bucks' recent success than Portis, who represents the ideal big man in the modern NBA, with his ability to score inside and extend his range beyond the arc, while also holding it down in the paint on the defensive side of the ball. As a member of the Bucks, Portis is expected to continue being a crucial player off the bench.

Bobby Portis 2022-23 Stats 14.1 Points 9.6 Rebounds 1.5 Assists 0.4 Steals 26 Minutes

1 Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley, who was last year's runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award, is back in the spotlight as our front-runner for the award. Now in his third year in the NBA, Quickley has displayed significant promise and skill. As a member of the New York Knicks, a top team in the Eastern Conference, he is anticipated to maintain his upward trajectory. With his consistent performance and potential, Quickley is not just a player to watch but also a likely candidate to clinch the award this season.

Immanuel Quickley 2022-23 Stats 14.9 Points 4.2 Rebounds 3.4 Assists 1.0 Steals 28.9 Minutes

