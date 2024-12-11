Football is a game full of thrills and spills, with the best of the best providing world-class moments of brilliance consistently. However, one thing separating the top players in the world from those who never quite reached those heights is luck.

A player can have all the technical abilities in the world, but without Lady Luck on their side, there's no saying they will be able to reach their potential. For example, Reece James is one of the most talented right-backs on the planet, but the Englishman has hardly been able to showcase this wonderous ability due to his rotten luck with persistent injury issues.

From Steven Gerrard's unfortunate slip against Chelsea to Ronaldo Nazario's horrific career-altering injuries, below are the 10 most unfortunate players to have graced a football pitch professionally. The following factors have been taken into consideration to conclude these rankings.

Ranking Factors

Injury history

How close they came to winning trophies

Number of unfortunate errors

Capable of achieving more than they did

10 Harry Kane

Notable clubs: Tottenham, Bayern Munich

Close

Poor old Harry Kane. The England international has spent his entire career being reminded that he has yet to lift a major trophy despite being one of the best forwards in world football. Spending the majority of his career with Tottenham - who famously haven't won silverware since 2008 - has contributed massively to the 31-year-old's drought.

Fans across the globe thought Kane would finally break his trophyless run when he made the leap of faith from Spurs to German juggernaut Bayern Munich. However, he happened to join just as Xabi Alonso decided to turn Bayer Leverkusen into an unbeatable machine and Kane once again failed to get his hands on a major prize in his debut Bundesliga campaign.

9 Marco Reus

Notable clubs: Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, LA Galaxy

Close

Marco Reus has spent the majority of his playing career as one of the biggest nearly-men in football history. The German was once viewed as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe and was set to take centre stage at the 2014 World Cup. However, the attacker was struck down with a devastating ankle injury in Die Mannschaft's final warm-up friendly before the tournament.

Germany went on to lift the iconic trophy, with Reus forced to watch from the sidelines. History repeated itself just two years later as the Borussia Dortmund ace was left out of the Euro 2016 squad due to persisting injury issues. Until winning the Western Conference for LA Galaxy in 2024, it looked like the bleach-haired hero would go his entire career without lifting a league title after going close several times with Dortmund.

8 Gianluigi Buffon

Notable clubs: Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain