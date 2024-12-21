Summary Luck plays a huge role in determining a footballer's success.

Players who have unlucky injury records, are faced with constant adversity out of their control or whose perception are damaged by unfortunate moments can underachieve based on their ability.

From Jack Wilshere to Peter Bonetti, here are the top ten unluckiest players in British football history.

While natural ability and hard work play a significant role in determining a footballer's success, luck is arguably as important. Being at the right club at the right time, avoiding unfortunate injuries and having things fall into place in an ideal manner, can all materially impact the outcome of a career.

Aspects of the game that are out of a player's control have certainly given numerous British athletes an advantage, while many have suffered plenty of bad luck that has derailed promising careers in some way or another.

It's difficult to define what exactly makes a player lucky or unlucky, but GIVEMESPORT have attempted to identify and rank the ten unluckiest players in British football history, by considering certain factors.

Ranking Factors:

Injury History - if out for long periods of time or persistently struggling with different or recurring fitness issues, then a player is certainly unlucky.

- if out for long periods of time or persistently struggling with different or recurring fitness issues, then a player is certainly unlucky. Trophies - if a player consistently misses out on the biggest prizes, through little fault of their own, then they're unlucky.

- if a player consistently misses out on the biggest prizes, through little fault of their own, then they're unlucky. Achievements - if a player generally didn't achieve what they were capable of due to circumstances going against them, they can be deemed unlucky.

- if a player generally didn't achieve what they were capable of due to circumstances going against them, they can be deemed unlucky. Perception - players are often scapegoated or perceived harshly, in a way that doesn't reflect their level.

10 Peter Bonetti

Notable clubs: Chelsea, Dundee United

A player whose entire career was remembered for one match, Peter Bonetti's footballing reputation was destroyed in 1970. Thrust into England's starting eleven for the World Cup Quarter-Final clash with West Germany in Mexico at the eleventh hour, due to Gordon Banks suffering from severe food poisoning, the Three Lions' number two goalkeeper had a nightmare evening in Leon.

England squandered a 2-0 lead late on and eventually lost 3-2 in extra-time, ending the nation's dream of retaining the World Cup after the success four years prior on home soil. The blame for the defeat was harshly, and almost entirely, attributed to Bonetti, with the shot-stopper receiving scrutiny to a level not even Rob Green was faced with after his howler against the United States in 2010.

Such was the severity of the criticism, Bonetti never played for England again, and after retiring he decided to reside on the remote isle of Mull and take up a humble role as a postman, largely to avoid people. The keeper was actually a very competent figure in between the sticks, enjoying a lengthy and distinguished career as Chelsea's number one, making over 600 appearances for the Blues.

However, the unfortunate impact of the game in Mexico meant that very few ever perceived him as an apt footballer.

9 Darren Anderton

Notable clubs: Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City, Wolverhampton Wanderers

One of the most naturally gifted footballers Britain has seen, and named as one of the most creative British players ever, Darren Anderton enjoyed a fruitful spell at Tottenham, making 358 appearances for the Lillywhites between 1992 and 2004. However, his career certainly didn't fulfil its sky-high potential, and his CV ultimately didn't reflect the calibre of player he was.

Significantly hindered by relentless injury issues, Anderston earned the nickname 'sicknote', which followed him wherever he went. The BBC once wrote an article about the attacking midfielder that claimed that if the Spurs legend was a racehorse, 'he would have been put out to grass by now'.

Having just a single League Cup to show for his outstanding efforts at the end of his career, Anderton's international career was particularly derailed by fitness problems. He managed just 30 caps, despite being in the bracket of player who typically would've been a mainstay for England, and missed both Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup due to injury.

8 Aaron Ramsey

Notable clubs: Cardiff, Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers

Earning a move to Arsenal at the age of just 17, and soon establishing himself in the Gunners' first team, Aaron Ramsey was one of the most highly-rated prospects in British football back in 2008. However, at 19, at a crucial point in his development, the Welshman suffered a career-altering injury against Stoke City, with a horrific challenge from Ryan Shawcross resulting in a double fracture in his left leg.

Out for nine months, it took Ramsey almost two years to re-integrate back into the Arsenal team. While he was able to rebuild his career, and went on to make over 300 appearances for the North Londoners, winning two FA Cups, he didn't reach the heights that his talent had suggested he would've prior to his leg break.

7 Denis Law

Notable clubs: Huddersfield Town, Manchester City, Manchester United

Another player who was plagued by injuries, Denis Law achieved a lot in the game, yet he was still beset by circumstances that were out of his control. Scoring 237 goals for Manchester United, named in Scotland's all-time eleven and recipient of the 1964 Ballon d'Or, it's hard to describe a player with this set of accolades as unlucky.

However, the prolific striker will have spent his retirement ruing what might've been in several situations. Law was ruled out of the 1968 European Cup final, which United won, due to injury, and painfully had to watch his teammates lift the trophy, in what would've been the biggest night of his life.

Meanwhile, a player of his pedigree ought to have featured in an international tournament, but fitness setbacks at crucial points in qualifying campaigns meant he was never able to help Scotland qualify for a World Cup during his prime, in spite of the abundance of talent in the squad in the 1960s. Eventually qualifying in 1974, Law was included in the ensemble, but didn't play a prominent role as, at this point, he was seriously suffering from persistent injury problems, which caused his career to peter out much earlier than it should've.

6 Ledley King

Notable clubs: Tottenham Hotspur

One of the most injury-prone footballers of all time, Ledley King was unimaginably unfortunate throughout his career. On his day, one of the best defenders in the world, the Tottenham captain was forced to retire at the age of 32 after battling for several years with chronic knee injuries, which had no effective treatment or remedy.

What makes King's circumstances so unique and bizarre, was that from mid-way through his career, he didn't train with his teammates. His knee problems meant he had to undertake fitness exercises on his own, and also meant he was only able to play one first team match a week. This earned him the label 'the defender who didn't train'.

He finished his career having made just 323 club appearances, 21 England caps and a with single League Cup to his name.

5 Harry Kane

Notable clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich

While it could be argued that much of Harry Kane's misfortune has come as a result of his loyalty to Tottenham, it would be harsh to claim that his lack of silverware has anything to do with his footballing ability. One of the most potent strikers of the 21st century, Kane is both Tottenham's and England's all-time top goalscorer, yet a winners' medal continues to elude him.

What makes Kane unlucky is the number of times he's come close to attaining silverware, but has been let down by other members of his teams or his teams have merely been unfortunate. Narrowly missing out on two Premier League titles, he's lost two European Championship finals with England, a Champions League final, a Champions League semi-final, a World Cup semi-final and two League Cup finals. So close to having a distinguished and illustrious career, he's on course to pick up nowhere near the team accolades a player of his quality should've.

4 Jack Wilshere

Notable clubs: Arsenal, Bournemouth, West Ham United

After schooling Xavi and Andres Iniesta in a Champions League encounter with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in 2011 at the age of 18, Jack Wilshere was expected to ascend to the very elite levels of the game. He had established himself as a regular in the Arsenal first team that season, alongside Alex Song and Cesc Fabregas in midfield, and was being spoken of in glowing terms across the globe.

However, a serious injury in the summer of 2011 kick-started a turbulent career hampered by injury after injury, prompting him to be named as one of the most injury-prone Premier League players of all time. The setbacks were relentless and unforgiving, and forced Wilshere into an early retirement, at the age of just 30, having made fewer than 300 club appearances throughout his career.

Unfortunately blessed with a body that couldn't cope with the physical demands of professional football, Wilshere had all the talent and tenacity he needed, but none of the luck.

3 Michael Owen

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City

Michael Owen burst onto the scene at Liverpool in spectacular fashion, enjoying an exceptional breakthrough campaign in the 1997/98 season, at the age of just 18. Scoring 158 goals in 297 appearances for the Reds before turning 25, earning him a Ballon d'Or and a move to Real Madrid, he looked destined to become one of the all-time greats.

However, after his short stint in the Spanish capital, his career began to unravel, through little fault of his own. Recurring hamstring injuries meant he lost his electric explosiveness, which was his most dangerous attribute at his best, and is what enabled him to score so many goals.

Owen was never able to rediscover his form or shake off his hamstring issues, and he spent the second half of his career as a mediocre striker and squad player at Newcastle, Manchester United and finally Stoke City, before retiring at 33.

2 Dean Ashton

Notable clubs: Norwich City, West Ham United

Possibly one of the saddest stories British football has ever witnessed, Dean Ashton's career, which had promised so much, was devastatingly cut short at the age of just 26. What makes the case so tragic was that this early retirement came as a result of an ankle injury he'd sustained in a training session with England three years prior, caused by a tackle from Shaun Wright-Phillips.

The injury had initially seen him out of action for over a year, and while he attempted to play through pain for a couple of years after, he was never able to fully rehabilitate his damaged ankle.

Ashton had just broken into the England first team at the time of the incident and was touted to achieve big things. He hadn't even been an injury-prone player, but had ultimately found himself involved in a freak training ground moment that completely destroyed his career.

1 Steven Gerrard

Notable clubs: Liverpool, LA Galaxy

Similarly to Kane, Steven Gerrard finished his career not remotely achieving the feats his ability indicated he should've, largely due to his unwavering loyalty to his boyhood club, but also due to a series of unfortunate events and moments. While he did lift the Champions League trophy in 2005, one of the greatest midfielders of the 21st century was left without a single league title winners' medal in 17 attempts, in which he came agonisingly close on numerous occasions.

The 2013/14 season perhaps encapsulated his career, producing one of the most iconic, but also unlucky moments, in British football history. With the title on the line, Gerrard proceeded to slip in a crucial game against Chelsea in the run-in, gifting Demba Ba the opportunity to score. The goal cost Liverpool the game, and ultimately the title, in what was the midfielder's last real chance at securing the elusive silverware.

