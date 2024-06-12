Highlights UFC star Aspinall held nothing back when sparring with recent MMA debutant Hall.

The former World's Strongest Man ate several big shots from the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

Following victory in his first MMA fight, Hall already has his eyes set on a return to the cage.

Footage has emerged of current UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall sparring together. Aspinall is currently preparing for his interim title defence versus Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester - in a bout that will see him look to avenge his loss to Blaydes in 2022. Meanwhile, Hall recently competed in a bizarre two-on-one MMA fight, which he won in devastating fashion.

The unreleased sparring footage shows the two British men engaging in a full-on striking exchange. Throughout the clip, Aspinall landed a number of clean strikes on the former World's Strongest Man, with Hall even commenting on the quality of the UFC star's work. The 31-year-old from Salford certainly wasn't taking it easy on his less experienced opponent.

UFC Heavyweight Tom Aspinall Spars With Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall

Pair traded blows inside an MMA cage in training

Despite looking visibly tired towards the end of the clip, Hall stuck with Aspinall throughout and refused to back down. There was a clear skill gap between the duo, but 'The Best' tried his best to bridge it through sheer heart and determination.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall has won 11 of his 17 career MMA fights by knockout.

Hall is still a relative novice to combat sports, having first competed in 2022 when he took on fellow bodybuilder Thor Bjornsson in an exhibition boxing match. The match was labeled as the 'heaviest boxing match in history', with Bjornsson and Hall weighing in at 335lbs and 313lbs respectively.

Despite losing a unanimous decision, Hall continued to train for a career in fighting. His MMA debut, though, would be far from conventional, taking place in the World Freak Fight League. Facing off with Polish TikTok influencers, the Neffati Brothers, in a rare handicap match inside the MMA cage, Hall spent much of the fight trying to catch his smaller opponents, who were trying to use speed to their advantage to evade the Brit.

Once he caught up with them in the third round, though, the finish was spectacular. The 36-year-old launched one of the brothers to the mat with a massive slam, before knocking him unconscious with a brutal right hand.

Hall's next MMA fight looks set to be slightly more traditional, as he has called out fellow former World's Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski, to meet him in his next bout. The 47-year-old Pudzianowski hasn't competed since last year, but does hold an MMA record of 17-8, making him vastly more experienced than Hall.

If Hall does land his clash with Pudzianowski, it would be no surprise to see himself and Aspinall train together as part of his preparations. There have been various occasions on which Hall and Aspinall have collaborated in training, mostly for entertainment purposes so far. Hall, who is very active on YouTube, has often posted videos featuring the UFC interim champion. This includes footage of the two comparing diets, engaging in jiu-jitsu together, and even Hall receiving a leg kick from the heavyweight star.