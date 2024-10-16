The light heavyweight bout between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron ended in the most bizarre fashion this past weekend. However, a new camera angle may have brought to light exactly why that happened.

Fighting on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol contest in Saudi Arabia, Whittaker vs Cameron ended in a draw after both men toppled out of the ring in the fifth round, causing the fight to be put to an abrupt end.

The judges were needed to decide a result in what has become one of the strangest ends to a boxing bout in some time. Both fighters were awarded a 58-57 score each, with the third judge believing the fight was too close to call and ruling it a 58-58 draw - meaning the bout ended as a tie.

New Angle of Ben Whittaker & Liam Cameron Incident

It is quite unclear what exactly went down, but new footage has done its best to showcase what exactly happened. At first, it certainly seemed like there was some sort of injury involved. Olympic silver medalist, Whittaker, was backed against the ropes and had a hold of his opponent, Cameron, appearing to suffer some sort of ankle injury, causing him to fall over the top rope, dragging his opponent down with him.

The aftermath of the incident also seems to back up the idea that Whittaker suffered an injury with the fighter writing in pain. Doctors attended to a suspected ankle injury and there were also worrying signs that he had suffered a back injury. The fighter was carted away in a wheelchair before the result of the fight had been revealed in the ring, leaving a rather frustrated Cameron the sole fighter to have his fist raised in a draw.

What's Been Said After Whittaker vs Cameron

Boxing fans are seemingly on the side of Cameron

Cameron’s immediate reaction was one of disbelief, as after the fight, he said: “He [Whittaker] had nothing left. Kid was knackered from round two. I definitely beat him. I don't get a fair share [in fights]. What more do I have to do?"

Close

When asked whether he thought Whittaker was looking for an easy way out of the fight, he replied: “Yeah. 100%. You can see it on camera. I don't want to be critical of him."

And a new angle of the incident may just back up Cameron’s suspicions. From the view of this camera, you can see that Whittaker looks very tired. He is spitting out his gum shield and only looking to throw weaker, low blows.

Cameron has since taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to this new video, which is going viral, tweeting: “New camera angle of exhausted Ben Whittaker holding and pulling me down. Low blows & spitting out the gum shield Ben wanted out.”

Boxing fans have come out in support of Cameron on social media as well, claiming he should have won the fight and have coined a new nickname for his opponent, Ben ‘Quittaker.’

It is uncertain whether there will be an investigation into the result as both versions of what occurred can be true - there could well have been an injury to Whittaker’s ankle, yet he may have been too proud to throw in the towel, so looked for another way out.

The event in Riyadh was being governed under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control, which rules that a fight stopped because of an accidental injury must go to the judges' scorecards.