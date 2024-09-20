Crystal Palace stepped up their preparations ahead of Saturday evening's clash with Manchester United, with Eddie Nketiah and two academy players catching the eye of manager Oliver Glasner in training on Wednesday, according to London World.

The Eagles progressed into the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, defeating Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road thanks to goals from Nketiah and Eberechi Eze. This cup progression compliments a slightly uninspiring start to their league campaign, with the South London outfit accumulating just two points from their opening four Premier League games.

However, with spirits high after victory in West London, Glasner will be optimistic that his side can claim all three points at Selhurst Park against United. The German will be encouraged by the progress of youngsters Asher Agbinone and Franco Umeh-Chibueze, both of whom could feature in the matchday squad against the Red Devils, while Nketiah's positive start to life as a Palace player continues after he stayed back after training to work on his finishing.

Youngsters Impress Glasner in Training

The duo made the bench against QPR

Following a run of six wins in their last seven league games of the 2023/24 season, expectations were high for Palace this campaign. Talk of challenging for a place in Europe has been flaunted, so failing to win a game thus far can certainly be deemed underwhelming.

United, who have struggled this season despite beating Southampton last week, could represent the perfect opponents for Glasner's team to finally secure that elusive first three points, having dismantled the FA Cup winners 4-0 back in May.

The Eagles will need all the help they can get to overcome their poor early-season form, which is why it'll be positive news to the Palace faithful that both Agbinone and Umeh-Chibueze have been training with the first team and have both impressed. The pair were on the bench at Loftus Road on Tuesday, and while London World suggest that it's unclear whether they'll be involved against Erik ten Hag's men, it does appear that Glasner is eager to grant talented academy players opportunities.

Agbinone, an 18-year-old explosive and direct left-winger, could begin to threaten the forward-line's places, while Umeh-Chibuenze, 19, operates from the right flank, and could also work his way into a Palace side lacking a huge amount of attacking depth.

Nketiah Stays Back to Work on Finishing

The striker scored his first goal for Palace this week

Another positive for Glasner is the way in which Nketiah has seemingly settled into his ensemble. The number nine, who arrived on deadline day from Arsenal for a reported £30 million, enjoyed an encouraging debut against Leicester last week at Selhurst Park, before scoring the opener in midweek in the EFL Cup.

Football World report that the 25-year-old has impressed Glasner in training and that, despite only being part of the group doing recovery work on Tuesday, he stayed behind after to practice his shooting. Netting for his former club against United on previous occasions, Nketiah will be eager to open his Premier League account for his new side against the Red Devils tomorrow evening.

Nketiah's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.16 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.67

All Statistics via FBref - correct as of 20/09/2024