Sergio Perez was clearly unhappy with Carlos Sainz Jr based on onboard footage in the aftermath of their crash that ended both their races at this year's Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The pair were fighting for second place with Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, when they came to blows on the straight between turns 2-3, sending them careening into the wall and out of contention on the penultimate lap.

The Mexican Red Bull driver had made his immediate thoughts post-accident clear with a tirade of expletives on the team radio. All the while, Sainz just couldn't believe what had happened.

In the footage shared by Sky Sports, it can be seen from Perez's onboard camera that he approached the Spaniard, who was still in his Ferrari, before seemingly tapping on the latter's helmet and showing clear frustration towards his rival.

It was a bizarre incident in the middle of the straight, where the two cars seemed to veer towards one another as they were looking to gain the slipstream from a struggling Leclerc, when Sainz's left rear tyre got hooked on Perez' front right and speared the two towards the inside wall.

When approached for post-race interviews, the pair were much calmer with their thoughts.

What Sainz & Perez Said After Azerbaijan Crash

Sainz said: "My feeling today is honestly I did nothing wrong, I didn’t do any erratic manoeuvre, put him against the wall, or anything like that. We were just, like every other lap, drifting a bit, a tiny, tiny little bit towards the left because that’s where the racing line is, and we just touched. It is what it is.

As for Perez, he said: "It’s very unfortunate. It all happened so quickly. I think Carlos was trying to follow the tow from Charles as he went to the inside and that really made things really hard."

After consulting both drivers, the FIM stewards elected to call this a racing incident and not punish either driver for the collision.

Disappointing End to a Promising Weekend For Perez

He's had a season to forget in the Red Bull

The outcome was a devastating one for Perez, who was having his best weekend in quite some time. The number 11 has been heavily criticised this season for underperforming in a car that is expected to fight for the championship. There were numerous calls to drop him mid-season and outrage at his two-year contract extension, but Baku may be the sign that he is finding his confidence again.

Azerbaijan 2024 Grand Prix top 5 Position Driver Team Points 1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 18 3. George Russell Mercedes 15 4. Lando Norris McLaren 13 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull 10

Baku, a track that Checo has a strong past record with two wins, looked to finally be a turning point. He fought brilliantly for what would have been his first podium since the Chinese GP and was comprehensively outperforming Red Bull teammate and current Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen. Encouraging signs for the Mexican, despite the cruel ending.

Azerbaijan 2024 Grand Prix Results

It was a good day for McLaren

The race was won by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, his second win of the season and his career. Poleman Leclerc was able to preserve second place due to the Perez-Sainz crash, with George Russell of Mercedes completing the podium.

Lando Norris rescued a P4 finish from 15th on the grid, just ahead of title rival Verstappen. The Dutchman leads by 59 points with seven races to go. Meanwhile, Piastri's win pushes him to within 13 points of Leclerc for third. The biggest change came in the Constructors' Championship as McLaren overtook Red Bull for the lead by 20 points, the first time the team has been in this position since the start of the 2014 season.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, had a difficult weekend, finishing seventh for his final Mercedes appearance in the capital of Azerbaijan. It was a great day for young stars, with Franco Colapinto scoring his first F1 points for Williams in just his second race, while 2025 Haas driver Oliver Bearman also scored points in his second ever race, deputising for the suspended Kevin Magnussen.