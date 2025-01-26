West Ham United are the 'favourites to land' Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, and he is willing to join the Hammers before the January transfer window closes, according to Fichajes.net.

Rashford has been frozen out of Ruben Amorim's first team and hasn't appeared for the club since he was axed in mid-December, with his coach suggesting the decision was down to his standards. The English attacker sat out a 2-1 win over Manchester City (December 15) and fueled talk of an exit by claiming he's 'ready for a new challenge'.

The 27-year-old trained with the Red Devils mid-week but wasn't included in Amorim's squad for a 2-1 victory against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League (January 23). He has over three years on his purported £300,000 per week contract but could depart at least on loan amid his lack of game time, and West Ham are still in the race for the 60-cap England international.

Rashford Willing To Join West Ham

The Hammers Want To Give Graham Potter A New Forward

There has been constant speculation over Rashford leaving abroad to get his career back on track and away from the spotlight of Premier League football. Barcelona were keen on signing him, but finances are proving an issue in their pursuit, which paves the way for West Ham to seal a deal before the window closes on February 3.

Graham Potter is eager to sign a new forward as he's without injured forward duo Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio, but he remained tight-lipped about a potential move for Rashford. A lack of firepower has been a problem throughout the season for the Hammers, and they failed with a reported £57 million bid for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran earlier this month.

Rashford prefers to remain in the Premier League, and he's open to joining the East London outfit, who sit 14th in the league and level on points with Manchester United. He'll be eager to get back to playing, and his former manager, Erik ten Hag, hinted at what the Irons can expect from him when speaking earlier this season:

"I think he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles and his directness.”

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Minutes played 978

Rashford's last appearance came in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League (December 12), just his sixth appearance under Amorim. He has been with the club his entire career, posting 138 goals and 63 assists in 426 games, but hasn't consistently assumed the role of the Red Devils' talisman.

All statistics courtesy of Fbref- correct as of 26/01/2025.

